Corinthians has four embezzlements and four hanging for a duel with Internacional

Corinthians enters the field this Sunday to face Internacional, at 4 pm, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Nationals. For the duel, coach Sylvinho has the same number of players who are hanging and are missing: four.

Cantillo, Cássio, Fábio Santos and Marquinhos are hanging with two yellow cards each. Roni would also be, but the player was not listed as he is still in transition after injury. If any of the first four names are warned this Sunday, they will be out of the duel against Chapecoense, on November 1st, at Neo Química Arena. The duel will mark the return of 100% of the capacity of the stadium in Alvinegro.

Besides roni, coach Sylvinho can’t count on João Victor, suspended by the third yellow, Ruan Oliveira and William, who treat their respective injuries. On the other hand, the full-back Fagner is once again an option. He served suspension in the last game and saw Du Queiroz take his place in the starting lineup.

To replace João Victor, Raul Gustavo should be chosen to partner with Gil. Instead of Willian, the bet is Gustavo Mosquito. This is also the opinion of the Faithful who voted in a poll of the My Timon.

