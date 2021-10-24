Corinthians visits Internacional to gain position in the Brazilian Nationals; know everything

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians returns to the field. At 4 pm, Sylvinho’s team faces Internacional, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The match is very important for both clubs, as both are fighting for a direct place in the Copa Libertadores. So far, Internacional is ahead of Corinthians due to the goal difference. The situation only changes if Timão wins this Sunday’s game.

In sixth place, the team from Rio Grande do Sul has 40 points and has a positive balance of seven goals. On the other hand, Corinthians is seventh, with the same number of points, but has only four goals in balance and, therefore, is behind Internacional on the Brasileirão leaderboard.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the confrontation below.

lineup

For the match against Internacional, Sylvinho has some absences. João Victor is suspended for the third yellow card, while Roni, Ruan Oliveira and Willian continue to recover from injuries. See all related here.

According to Flavio Ortega, a journalist for the sports channels at Disney, a possible Corinthians titleholder has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Mosquito; Roger Guedes.

Arbitration

The referee who will whistle the duel is Bruno Arleu de Araujo. He will be assisted by Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro in the banners. The VAR is under the command of Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga.

Streaming

Corinthians fans will have three options to watch the important duel. On open TV, the Globe broadcasts the game. On closed TV, SportTV and Premiere will pass the game.

It is also possible to follow the game in real time from the My Timon. Here, the move by move starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 3 pm, and the fan is on top of all the moves, in addition to being able to interact with other internet users.

