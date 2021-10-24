Country creates vacancies, but hiring salary ‘shrinks’ in times of inflation and unemployment | Economy

The country is creating more formal jobs in 2021, but with the soaring of inflation and the still high number of unemployed people fighting for a vacancy, the salaries offered are getting lower.

A survey by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) shows that the average real hiring remuneration – discounted for inflation – is lower than that offered 1 year ago in two-thirds of the occupations that generate the most vacancies in the country.

“Of the top 100 professions, only a third of them only managed to beat inflation. It is the lowest rate of the year and now, with inflation already passing 10% in 12 months, it is getting more difficult. This erodes earnings,” says economist Fabio Bentes, author of the survey.

The study was based on data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged), considering the 100 occupations with the highest number of Brazilians employed, which correspond to 72% of the total stock of formal jobs in Brazil.

When comparing the average starting salary paid in August with what was offered in August last year, only 34% of the professions gained from the inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). See the chart below:

2 of 5 Inflation erodes average admission salary value — Photo: Economy G1 Inflation erodes average admission salary value — Photo: Economy G1

Average salary is the lowest in the last 12 months

According to data from Caged, the average real salary for admission to the formal market in the country was R$ 1,792.07 in August – the lowest value in the last 12 months. Discounting inflation, the value represents a drop of R$25 compared to July (R$1,817) and R$113 compared to August last year (R$1,905).

“Occupation among professions is growing. But, although the labor market is reacting, this acceleration in prices in recent months has been systematically eroding formal market income gains since June,” says Bentes.

Caged numbers show that the country continues to generate formal jobs in all sectors of the economy, despite the loss of economic strength in recent months. According to official data, in the first eight months of the year, 2.2 million vacancies were created. IBGE data show, however, that there are still more than 14 million unemployed in the country.

3 out of 5 Average real salary for admission in the country shrinks — Photo: Economy G1 Average real salary for admission in the country shrinks — Photo: Economy G1

“From the point of view of generating vacancies in the formal market, 85% of the professions are generating more vacancies than destroying them, which is very positive. The big problem is that from the income point of view, two-thirds of the professions that generate the most vacancies are losing out on inflation at a time when the country still has a very high unemployment rate”, highlights the economist.

He explains that, in the few occupations with real gain in admission wages, the rise is associated with a greater demand in this period of economic reopening or a shortage of qualified labor, especially in the IT (information technology) areas , e-commerce and healthcare.

“The admission salary of a clinical doctor is almost R$ 8,500, which represents a real gain of more than 15% in 12 months. But for most occupations, admission salaries are low, for people who earn up to two minimum wages”, he observes.

According to the CNC survey, in 59 of the 100 professions that employ the most in the country, the starting salary is at most 2 minimum wages (R$ 2,200).

Number of Brazilians employed increases, but salaries are lower, according to IBGE

In addition to sky-high inflation, the high number of people competing for a place in the labor market is another factor that compresses the space for real gains in hiring salaries. That is, to get out of unemployment, candidates have accepted to earn a lower amount.

“In view of the absurd demand for job openings, the trend in sectors where entry is easier is that the average entry salary is not readjusted by inflation, which is very high,” says the CNC economist.

“Those who are looking for a job have a good chance of finding one, but this position will not pay the same real salary compared to last year. Maybe only next year, but it will depend on the country to control inflation a little more,” he adds.

For those who are already employed, the situation is also one of wage squeeze. According to the Salariometer bulletin, from the Institute of Economic Research Foundation (Fipe), 50.5% of collective agreements and conventions held in the country between January and September resulted in readjustments below the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) accumulated to date. base.

The current market expectation for inflation in 2021 is at 8.69%, according to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank. For 2022, the projection is at 4.18%.

Professions in high and low

The CNC survey also listed the professions that most opened new job openings with a formal contract in the country in 12 months and those that lost the most among the 760 most representative occupations in Caged.

Positions in the service sector and commerce continue to dominate the ranking of formal employment generation. See the table below:

4 out of 5 Occupations with highest formal job creation in 12 months — Photo: Economy G1 Occupations with the greatest creation of formal vacancies in 12 months — Photo: Economy G1

On the other hand, occupations in the areas of urban transport, banking and education lead the list of professions that lost most jobs with a formal contract in 1 year.

“In the area of ​​education, the picture is sad when it comes to the generation of vacancies, especially for higher education professionals. Distance Learning has advanced in the pandemic. A room can now have 1,000 students. In the past, you had a room with 30 , 40 students. So, for these professionals, getting back to work is much more difficult than for other categories,” says Bentes.