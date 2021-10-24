Covid-19: Brazil closes epidemiological week with daily deaths below 500

Brazil recorded 318 deaths and 11,716 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The balance of the epidemiological week, always closed on Saturdays, shows that, in the last 7 days, the daily numbers of deaths from the disease were below 500.

The data were released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) this Saturday (23). With the update, the country has a total of 605,457 deaths and 21,723,559 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Pfizer vaccine in children

The US health authority (FDA) said the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech met the agency’s criteria for immune responses in a study in children ages 5 to 11 years. Read more.

booster dose

Almost all Brazilian municipalities have already started applying the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, according to a weekly survey by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) carried out between October 18 and 21. The balance showed that 95% of cities, among the 1,855 managers interviewed, already apply the third dose to people aged 60 or over and health professionals. Read more.

Vaccination advances in South Korea

South Korea said Saturday that it has reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of its 52 million people, paving the way for a planned return to normality next month. Read more.

Restrictions in Romania

The Romanian government will reintroduce a nightly curfew and make health passes mandatory for entry into most public places from Monday (25), as well as leaving school-age children on vacation for two weeks, with the aim of to contain an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths. Read more.