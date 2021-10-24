Covid-19 cases soar in Germany, specialist warns of fourth wave

An important metric of coronavirus infections in Germany has risen sharply over the past week, data showed on Friday, raising the possibility of tougher restrictions as winter approaches.

The seven-day case rate, which is used to decide restrictions against Covid-19, soared more than 26% in one week, warned the Robert Koch Institute, responsible for disease control.

The rise comes as leaders of 16 German states are debating pandemic plans. A nationwide state of emergency is expected to end on Nov. 25, meaning restrictions will automatically be lifted unless extended in a parliamentary vote.

The number of new infections per 100,000 population over seven days reached 95.1 – a week ago it was 68.7, the institute said.

A total of 19,572 new infections were reported this Friday, 8,054 more than the same period last Friday, he added.

More than 1,500 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care units, and a week ago there were about 1,400, the intensive and emergency medicine association Divi said on Thursday.

“The fourth wave starts now, and it’s still picking up speed,” said Christian Karagiannidis, chief scientific officer of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Critical Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi) on Twitter.

Germany’s state prime ministers are unlikely to suspend rules requiring social distancing, wearing masks and proof of vaccination, recovery or negative test results for access to most closed public spaces.