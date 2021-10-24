Covid-19: Decree exempting the use of masks in open spaces should be published this Monday, says secretary

RIO — This Sunday, the Municipal Health Secretary of Rio, Daniel Soranz, said that Mayor Eduardo Paes published this Monday in the Official Gazette the decree that dispenses with the use of masks in public areas of the city. The measure would be valid for tomorrow, but it still depends on a regulation by the State Government whose rules still provide for the use of a mask in any location. In this case, the guideline is to follow the most restrictive rule, explained Soranz:

“The state is assessing the situation. And it will establish the general rules – said the secretary.

Without this consensus, the use of the mask remains mandatory in all places.

The decree, scheduled for tomorrow, is part of the second phase of the city’s reopening plan. The plan is that it will also bring the release for the operation of nightclubs and concert halls, which are closed, operating at 50% of capacity. To gain access to closed spaces, the mask will still be required. The presentation of proof of vaccination is also maintained for access to theaters, cinemas and tourist attractions in the city, the “vaccination passport”.

This Sunday, the Covid-19 city hall panel indicated that 64.4% of the target population has completed the vaccination schedule. As there is still a lack of immunized statistics this Saturday, the expectation is that the percentage of 65% is reached this Monday. This index is recommended by the Scientific Committee to Combat Covid-19 (CEEC) of the city hall to release masks in public areas.

Today in the city of Rio de Janeiro there are 179 people still hospitalized in SUS beds with Covid-19. Of this total, 114 in conventional beds and 65 in ICU.

Check out the city’s reopening calendar:

First stage (started on September 21)

It should start when 50% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule:

1- Permission to hold events in open places for up to 500 people;

2- Permission for the public in a stadium with a complete vaccination schedule, of all those present, with 50% of the environment’s capacity.

Second stage

When 65% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule:

1- Permission to hold events in open places, with public restriction of up to 1,000 people with mandatory use of masks;

2- Opening of discos, nightclubs, concert halls and parties, in closed places only for people with a complete vaccination schedule; and with 50% of the environment’s capacity;

3- Release the use of masks in open places without crowding, maintaining their mandatory use where it is not possible to maintain distance.

third step

When 75% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule:

1- Maintenance of the use of masks only in hospital environments and public transport.

2- Free movement, without restriction of capacity and distance.