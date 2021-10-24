Covid: Saúde de Ribeirão will apply late doses without scheduling

The Municipality of Ribeirão Preto is making a call to update the vaccination against covid-19 of about 40 thousand people. Whoever has the second dose or the additional dose overdue, can look for the vaccination rooms of the health posts and catch up on the immunization against the new coronavirus.
It is worth noting that not all health centers have a vaccination room. After the text, check the list with the addresses of all vaccine rooms in the Health of Ribeirão Preto.
“The Municipal Health Department makes a call to citizens, residents of Ribeirão Preto, who for some reason have lost the application of the second dose and additional dose of the vaccine against covid-19, having delayed vaccination”, informed the health through note.
“The change in the rule for the application of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, from 90 to 21 days of interval between the first and second dose for people aged 18 years and over, may have contributed to people not being aware that the time has come to receive the second dose”, explains Luzia Márcia Romanholi Passos, head of the Epidemiological Surveillance of Ribeirão Preto.
The head of the epidemiological department also points out that, in the state of São Paulo, there are 4 million people who have not received the second dose. Therefore, the municipalities, including Ribeirão Preto, are promoting a task force, urging people to look for vaccination posts.
Ribeirão Preto reached 60% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, but complementing the immunization with the second and third doses is essential for protection against covid-19. “The numbers are falling, but only with complete vaccination we will keep the pandemic under control and we will all be protected to face Covid-19”, he warns.
LIST OF VACCINE ROOM:
UBS VILA TIBÉRIO
Rua 21 de Abril, 779
ELYSE FIELDS UBS
Av. da Saudade, 1452
UBS JARDIM JOÃO ROSSI
Av. Independence, 4315
UBS VILA MARIANA
Rua Ribeirão Preto, 1.070
UBDS CASTELO BRANCO
Rua Dom Luis do A. Mousinho, 3,300
UBS SANTA CRUZ
Rua Triunfo, 1.070
UBS BONFIM PAULISTA
Rua Azarias Vieira de Almeida, 620
UBS VILA ABRANCHES
Rua Maria Abranches de Faria, 550
UBS JARDIM ZARA
Rua Stéfano Barufi, 1639
USF JARDIM MARCHESI
Rua Professor Renato Jardim, 925
UBS DOM MIELLE
Rua Cecílio Elias Seba, 139
UBS JARDIM PAIVA
Rua Francisco Peixoto, 195
UBS VILA RECREIO
Rua Tabatinga, 320
USF MARIA CASAGRANDE
Rua Paulo Gerardi, 350
USF VILA ALBERTINA
941 Apennine Street
