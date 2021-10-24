Covid: Saúde de Ribeirão will apply late doses without scheduling

Saúde de Ribeirão asks everyone to update their vaccinations (Photo: Assembly / ACidade ON)

The Municipality of Ribeirão Preto is making a call to update the vaccination against covid-19 of about 40 thousand people. Whoever has the second dose or the additional dose overdue, can look for the vaccination rooms of the health posts and catch up on the immunization against the new coronavirus.

It is worth noting that not all health centers have a vaccination room. After the text, check the list with the addresses of all vaccine rooms in the Health of Ribeirão Preto.

“The Municipal Health Department makes a call to citizens, residents of Ribeirão Preto, who for some reason have lost the application of the second dose and additional dose of the vaccine against covid-19, having delayed vaccination”, informed the health through note.

“The change in the rule for the application of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, from 90 to 21 days of interval between the first and second dose for people aged 18 years and over, may have contributed to people not being aware that the time has come to receive the second dose”, explains Luzia Márcia Romanholi Passos, head of the Epidemiological Surveillance of Ribeirão Preto.

The head of the epidemiological department also points out that, in the state of São Paulo, there are 4 million people who have not received the second dose. Therefore, the municipalities, including Ribeirão Preto, are promoting a task force, urging people to look for vaccination posts.

Ribeirão Preto reached 60% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, but complementing the immunization with the second and third doses is essential for protection against covid-19. “The numbers are falling, but only with complete vaccination we will keep the pandemic under control and we will all be protected to face Covid-19”, he warns.

LIST OF VACCINE ROOM:

UBS VILA TIBÉRIO

Rua 21 de Abril, 779

ELYSE FIELDS UBS

Av. da Saudade, 1452

UBS JARDIM JOÃO ROSSI

Av. Independence, 4315

UBS VILA MARIANA

Rua Ribeirão Preto, 1.070

UBDS CASTELO BRANCO

Rua Dom Luis do A. Mousinho, 3,300

UBS SANTA CRUZ

Rua Triunfo, 1.070

UBS BONFIM PAULISTA

Rua Azarias Vieira de Almeida, 620

UBS VILA ABRANCHES

Rua Maria Abranches de Faria, 550

UBS JARDIM ZARA

Rua Stéfano Barufi, 1639

USF JARDIM MARCHESI

Rua Professor Renato Jardim, 925

UBS DOM MIELLE

Rua Cecílio Elias Seba, 139

UBS JARDIM PAIVA

Rua Francisco Peixoto, 195

UBS VILA RECREIO

Rua Tabatinga, 320

USF MARIA CASAGRANDE

Rua Paulo Gerardi, 350

USF VILA ALBERTINA

941 Apennine Street

