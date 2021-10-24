CR7 wants to ‘shut up’ critics winning title for United

Cristiano Ronaldo spared no words to defend himself from criticism about his return to Manchester United. The Portuguese broke the silence and made it clear, in an interview with the British newspaper Sky Sports, that he will ‘shut up’ these people winning titles with the Red Devils.

“To be honest, I’m 36 years old, I’ve won everything, so I’m going to be worried about people who talk bad about me? I sleep well at night. I go to bed with a clear conscience. Keep it up (criticizing) because I’ll still close your mouths and win things,” he said.

Some criticisms about CR7 are related to its weak defensive presence, which, for these people, would be harming the English team.

“I know when the team needs my help defensively. But my role at the club is to win, to help the team win and score goals. People who don’t see that are because they don’t like me,” he continued.

Despite being harsh in his speeches, Cristiano recognizes that criticism is part of the ‘business’ and says he is ‘unconcerned’ about it: “If they care about me or talk about me, it’s because they still know my potential and value in football. “

In addition, the Portuguese ace reinforced that his goal is to win a title with Manchester United. The number 7 said he is not at the club ‘on vacation’ and that he is still ‘happy and enjoying football’.

“No matter how many things I’ve won in my career, I’m still motivated. I’m in a new chapter of my life and that’s why I’m here – to try to win. So I’m here to help.”