Cristian visits CT Joaquim Grava, revising Corinthians friends and posting a photo with Willian

This Saturday morning, CT Joaquim Grava received a special visit: Cristian, a multi-champion defensive midfielder for Corinthians. The former Timão player found some friends and registered the moment on his social networks.

During the visit, Cristian once again met two employees who have been with Corinthians for a long time: Caio Mello, a physiotherapist, and Ceará, a massage therapist. In addition to those mentioned, the defensive midfielder who marked the season in 2009 posed with Willian, who is recovering from a thigh injury, for a photo too – see below.

“Finding special people. Thank you to everyone involved for always welcoming me.

I thank Priscila, Wilson, Ceará, Duilio, Willian, Caio Mello,” said the former Corinthians wheel in his Instagram.

With two spells at Timão, Cristian won four titles at Corinthians: Campeonato Brasileiro Série B (2008), Campeonato Paulista (2009), Copa do Brasil (2009) and the Campeonato Brasileiro (2015). In all, the defensive midfielder played 100 games with the Parque São Jorge club jersey and scored ten goals.

See photos published by Cristian

Cristian and Ceará Reproduction/Instagram

Cristian, Willian and Caio Mello Reproduction/Instagram

