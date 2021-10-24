Curitiba resumes anticipation of second dose, booster and recap of vaccine for teenagers

With the new shipment of 94,434 doses of anticovid vaccine, received by Curitiba this Saturday (10/23), the Municipal Health Department will resume the application of booster doses next Tuesday (10/26), as well as the anticipations of second dose in the next few days. In addition, it will be possible to take advantage of the balance of remaining doses to make a recap for teenagers already invited (born between 10/26/03 and 07/31/2007) this Monday (10/25). Keep track of next week’s schedule.
Recap
In addition to the groups provided for in the schedule, the recap of the first dose for people aged 18 or over, pregnant and postpartum women (mothers who had children up to 45 days ago) aged 12 or over, adolescents with comorbidities aged 12 or over and second dose for people who have already been called up, it is open during the week (Monday to Friday).
The recap of booster doses for the elderly and immunosuppressed, previously summoned, takes place only on Tuesday (10/26).
Monday (10/25)
– Recap for teenagers born between 10/26/2003 and 7/31/2007.
– Anticipation of the second dose of Pfizer (vaccinated with the first dose on 8/30) – the original date of the second dose was scheduled for 11/22.
– Anticipation of the second dose of Astrazeneca (vaccinated with the first dose from 8/26 to 8/30) – the original date of the second dose was scheduled for 11/18 and 11/22.
– Application of a second dose of Coronavac (vaccinated with the first dose between 27 to 30/09).
Tuesday (10/26)
– Only on this date will be reopened the booster dose for seniors aged 70 or over, previously called with a message in the Saúde Já app, and vaccinated with a second dose by 13/04.
– The re-opening of the booster dose for immunosuppressed patients previously called with a message in the Saúde Já app and vaccinated with a second dose until 9/13/9 will be reopened only on this date.
– Application of a second dose of Coronavac (vaccinated with the first dose in 1/10).
Wednesday (10/27)
– Call via message in the Saúde Já Curitiba app for a new group of elderly people aged 70 years or older for a booster dose (vaccinated with a second dose between 4/14 and 4/15).
– Call via message in the Saúde Já Curitiba app for a new group of immunosuppressed for a booster dose (vaccinated with a second dose between 9/14 and 9/29).
Thursday (10/28)
– Anticipation of the second dose of Pfizer (vaccinated with the first dose on 31/08, 1/09 and 2/09) – the original date of the second dose was scheduled for 23/11, 24/11 and 25/11.
Friday (10/29)
– Application of a second dose of Coronavac (vaccinated with the first dose between 4/10).
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
3 – US Salvador Alende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sitio Cercado
4 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
5 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
6 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
7 – US Atuba
Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto
8 – US Tarumã
Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto
9 – US Branches
Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches
10 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 Abranches
11 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
12 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne 57 – Alto Boqueirão
13 – US Vila Hauer
Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer
14 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
15 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
16 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
17 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
18 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
19 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
20 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street
21 – US Vila Guaíra
Rua São Paulo, 1495- Vila Guaíra
22 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
23 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
24 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
25 – US Butiatuvinha
Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha
26 – US São Braz
Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz
27 – US Vista Alegre
Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho
28 – US Good Shepherd
Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre
29 – US Caximba*
Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba
*US Caximba is open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.
30 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n