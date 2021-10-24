Curitiba resumes anticipation of second dose, booster and recap of vaccine for teenagers

With the new shipment of 94,434 doses of anticovid vaccine, received by Curitiba this Saturday (10/23), the Municipal Health Department will resume the application of booster doses next Tuesday (10/26), as well as the anticipations of second dose in the next few days. In addition, it will be possible to take advantage of the balance of remaining doses to make a recap for teenagers already invited (born between 10/26/03 and 07/31/2007) this Monday (10/25). Keep track of next week’s schedule.

Recap

In addition to the groups provided for in the schedule, the recap of the first dose for people aged 18 or over, pregnant and postpartum women (mothers who had children up to 45 days ago) aged 12 or over, adolescents with comorbidities aged 12 or over and second dose for people who have already been called up, it is open during the week (Monday to Friday).

The recap of booster doses for the elderly and immunosuppressed, previously summoned, takes place only on Tuesday (10/26).

Monday (10/25)

– Recap for teenagers born between 10/26/2003 and 7/31/2007.

– Anticipation of the second dose of Pfizer (vaccinated with the first dose on 8/30) – the original date of the second dose was scheduled for 11/22.

– Anticipation of the second dose of Astrazeneca (vaccinated with the first dose from 8/26 to 8/30) – the original date of the second dose was scheduled for 11/18 and 11/22.

– Application of a second dose of Coronavac (vaccinated with the first dose between 27 to 30/09).

Tuesday (10/26)

– Only on this date will be reopened the booster dose for seniors aged 70 or over, previously called with a message in the Saúde Já app, and vaccinated with a second dose by 13/04.

– The re-opening of the booster dose for immunosuppressed patients previously called with a message in the Saúde Já app and vaccinated with a second dose until 9/13/9 will be reopened only on this date.

– Application of a second dose of Coronavac (vaccinated with the first dose in 1/10).

Wednesday (10/27)

– Call via message in the Saúde Já Curitiba app for a new group of elderly people aged 70 years or older for a booster dose (vaccinated with a second dose between 4/14 and 4/15).

– Call via message in the Saúde Já Curitiba app for a new group of immunosuppressed for a booster dose (vaccinated with a second dose between 9/14 and 9/29).

Thursday (10/28)

– Anticipation of the second dose of Pfizer (vaccinated with the first dose on 31/08, 1/09 and 2/09) – the original date of the second dose was scheduled for 23/11, 24/11 and 25/11.

Friday (10/29)

– Application of a second dose of Coronavac (vaccinated with the first dose between 4/10).

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

3 – US Salvador Alende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sitio Cercado

4 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

5 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

6 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

7 – US Atuba

Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto

8 – US Tarumã

Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto

9 – US Branches

Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches

10 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 Abranches

11 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

12 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne 57 – Alto Boqueirão

13 – US Vila Hauer

Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer

14 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

15 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

16 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

17 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

18 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

19 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

20 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

21 – US Vila Guaíra

Rua São Paulo, 1495- Vila Guaíra

22 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

23 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

24 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

25 – US Butiatuvinha

Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

26 – US São Braz

Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

27 – US Vista Alegre

Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho

28 – US Good Shepherd

Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre

29 – US Caximba*

Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba

*US Caximba is open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

30 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n