curse, controversy and confusion of the Baldwin family

The Baldwin family has a host of famous actors. In addition to Alec, who was best known for “30 Rock” and his portrayal of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live”, the family has other members in the entertainment world and a complex history, which mainly involves rivalries, fights, arrests and some scandals.

Alec has five other brothers, and three of the younger ones have also pursued acting careers: Daniel, William (Billy) and Stephen — the latter, by the way, father of model Hailey Bieber, married to star Justin Bieber.

political break

According to People magazine, the 2016 presidential election would have caused a fight between the brothers, leaving Alec and Stephen not to speak for a few years.

Stephen, a Trump supporter, did not support his brother’s skits playing the former president on the comedy show.

I love him and it’s his choice. It is funny? Yes. But it goes too far , he said, in an interview with Faithwire in 2018

The other brother, Billy, would also have broken up with Stephen for political reasons, and even stated:

If our father were alive, he would slap you for supporting Donald Trump.

Marriage and controversies

Alec is married to Hilaria Baldwin and the couple have six children. On Instagram, the yoga instructor often displays the portrait of the perfect family, but she fell into controversy in December 2020, when she was questioned about her family history and even her accent.

Hilaria, who was born “Hillary”, always highlighted the pride of her Spanish origins, but began to have her history questioned on social media. She was accused of pretending to be from Spain and having an accent. The story, which started with a series of tweets, quickly went viral and became the hot topic of the moment.

After that, the case was investigated and, in fact, Hilaria admitted that she was not born in Spain. She returned to Instagram and clarified: “I was born in Boston and grew up between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and siblings live in Spain, and I chose the United States.”

In December, he declared:

I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting and wondering how I can learn and evolve. My parents raised us between two cultures, and I feel a part of both. The way I talked about myself and my connection to two cultures could have been better explained—I should have been clearer and I apologize.

Daniel Baldwin’s Sad Story

Second eldest son, Daniel Baldwin gained notoriety in the early 1990s in the film “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man”. While becoming a big name, he also had to fight addiction and substance abuse.

In an interview with ABC News in 2007, the actor admitted that he started using cocaine in 1989, after landing his first major role.

I don’t drink a lot, but I’ve abused alcohol in the past. I don’t use any other drugs, I don’t take medication. But I’m addicted to cocaine.

The actor has also been arrested or detained a few times:

In 1998, he was arrested for drug possession after being found running naked through the hallways of a New York hotel.

In April 2006, he was arrested again for drug possession at a hotel in Santa Monica, California.

In July of the same year, he was arrested again for crossing a red light at high speed and crashing the car he was driving into two parked vehicles.

Afterwards, he was detained once more, in November of the still busy 2006. At the time, he was accused of stealing a car, which belonged to a friend, and he took it without permission. The charges were dropped and he was released on bail.

Recently, Daniel seems to have adopted a calmer lifestyle, and uses his experiences to help those struggling with addiction. In an interview given in 2019, he stated that he plans to open a recovery center on behalf of the Baldwin family.

Alec Baldwin and his marriage to Kim Basinger

Baldwin and Basinger were married between 1993 and 2002, and from marriage Ireland was born. In 2007, the TMZ portal leaked a voicemail Alec left for his 11-year-old daughter in which he yelled at her and would “fix her”.

After that, a judge temporarily banned the actor from having contact with his daughter. Eventually, the trio made up, and in a 2012 interview with Page Six, Ireland said the whole situation was nothing but one big mess.

“The problem is, people made it look bigger than it was. After that I called him and said, ‘Sorry Dad, I didn’t have my phone.’ And that was it.”