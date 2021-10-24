Dallagnol’s mother warned him that “under the bathtub there are dollars stored”

Prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol’s mother closely followed her son’s work. This is what dialogues locked in 2015 show in a Telegram chat.

The conversations between prosecutors of the Lava Jato operation were seized in the Spoofing operation. The DCM had access to part of the material (materials from the series can be read here: 1, two, 3, 4).

The content is of public interest. The cell phone was for use by the State.

She reported the following:

“Hi son, some information that I consider important to give you. 1- under the bathtub there are dollars stored. 2- behind the last drawer of the little drawer (sic) next to the double bedroom door, valuable jewels are kept”.

Then he gave her codes and passwords.

In another colloquium, even more prosaic, he sent him an article from a website criticizing a group press conference in Curitiba.

“I didn’t worry. I just think that we always have to know well how they think and what weapons their opponents use”, he wrote. “I’m going to start praying for them.”

Deltan’s response: “Pray they’ll all go to jail lol”.

It’s not a crime to have dollars at home. It can be for traveling or for investing. It just needs to be declared to the IRS.

What is strange is the place where the money was kept, but there are people who put it inside the washing machine.

It’s to hide from the thief — or the police.