Daughter of Paul Walker marries and is taken by Vin Diesel to the altar

Model Meadow Walker, 22, the only child of actor Paul Walker, who died in 2013, shared this Friday (22) photos and videos of her wedding with actor Louis Thornton-Allan. The wedding took place in early October on a beach in the Dominican Republic, according to Vogue.

Meadow was taken from the altar by actor Vin Diesel, 53, her godfather and friend of her father, with whom she starred in the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Actress Jordana Brewster, 41, was also at the ceremony, which brought together few people. She was seen in a video hugging the bride, who was wearing a custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress.

The model told Vogue that the pandemic has affected plans for the wedding. “Louis’s family couldn’t attend,” she said. “Many close friends we consider relatives were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Paul Walker’s daughter said she enlisted her aunt Paloma’s help in organizing the wedding and she did an amazing job. “We couldn’t have imagined it being more perfect and personal – and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”

The wedding party took place on the beach and the model said that everyone was barefoot and dancing in the sand. “To end the night, there was a wonderful fireworks display and we lit lanterns in the picturesque night sky,” she told the magazine.

The couple revealed they were engaged in August, when Meadow showed off her engagement ring on Instagram in a video swimming in the pool. Meadow could be seen raising a hand in front of his face, displaying the diamond ring and laughing.

The two confirmed their relationship on Instagram in early July, when the actor posted a photo of them cuddling on a sofa and smiling at each other. “Best friend,” wrote Thornton-Alan in the caption. Meadow commented on the photo with: “My love.”