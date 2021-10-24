Davis and Howard make up after Lakers bench fight | nba

The start of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers is not good and that seems to be stirring up the players’ spirits. During a stoppage in Friday’s match against the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard clashed and had to be separated by their teammates. After the game, both Davis and Howard claimed to have made up.

– We solved it at that time. We had a falling out about something on the court. We’re both passionate about winning. We didn’t want to lose the game, we are passionate. We get out of the way, we’re adults, things happen. But let’s end this little problem between the two of us, he’s my brother, my teammate,” Dwight Howard said.

Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis had to be separated during a timeout

“It’s over. After the situation happened, the DG and I talked and ended the situation right there,” said Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost both of their season games, on Wednesday to the Golden State Warriors and this Friday to the Phoenix Suns. Adding the pre-season, there are already six consecutive defeats. Although early, these poor results already raise questions about the adaptation of new signings, especially Russell Westbrook.

Besides the crowd, one of the biggest idols in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers also didn’t like what he saw. Magic Johnson used his Twitter account to comment on what happened to his former team:

“Dwight Howard and AD (Anthony Davis) got into a fight at the bank… in my 42 years of being associated with the Los Angeles Lakers I’ve never seen anything like it,” wrote the former player.

– When they’re kicking your ass, sometimes these conversations get hot. These guys love each other. They talked. This will happen from time to time. I’d rather our guys care than not care,” Frank Vogel said after the game.