Dayane Mello, from A Fazenda 13, raises the hem in a sexy dress and shows off legs

Known after having participated in Big Brother Italy, the model Dayane Mello is one of the most popular and talked about participants of The Farm 13, which is on display on the small screen of the Record TV. The famous’s team keeps updating their Instagram account feed and, in the most recent post, shared a photo where she appears showing her legs in a hot video.

In the short caption of the post, which was done in Italian, Dayane’s advisors said the click was shared to remember the bright colors of summer. Thousands of people liked the peoa’s post, which still received a lot of praise from fans and friends through the comment box. “I love you lots! A hug”, wrote a verified internet user. “Perfect!” said another fan. “Dayane, love of my life,” said a third.

See Dayane Mello’s photo on social media:

Reviews to Bil

Still talking about Dayane Mello and her participation in A Fazenda 13, it is worth remembering that the famous woman made a series of criticisms of a colleague recently. She talked to the singer James Piquilo and she stated that she was very uncomfortable with having to live with the famous man, who, in her opinion, lacks humility.

“It bothers you a lot! The king of the house. You need to be more humble, you know? My God, if this one wins the show, nobody can stand it! It will become unbearable, more than it is. It’s unbearable like that, without being famous. Imagine if you become more famous? More unbearable it will get. I don’t even want to be around to see this,” complained Dayane, who was a farmer for the last week and lost her job on Wednesday night (20).

Conversation with Valentina

Before exchanging cards with Tiago, Dayane had talked to Valentina Francavilla about the same topic. During the conversation, she made fun of the pawn and stated that, in her opinion, he does not have the strength he believes he has. The two returned together from the second field of the game, when Mussunzinho was eliminated from the reality show on Record TV.

“The fact that we communicate here, that we have a dialogue, doesn’t mean that I’m joining you to be your partner in the game. First I think your game is shit, second it’s not as strong as it looks“, concluded the former participants of the Italian Big Brother.