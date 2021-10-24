daycare owner in which baby died took the child out the back door

posted on 10/23/2021 1:16 PM / updated on 10/23/2021 5:52 PM



Excerpt shows the moment when suspected of causing Amariah Noleto’s death puts the child in the car and leaves the day care center – (credit: Reproduction)

A video obtained by the report shows the 6-month-old baby, Amariah Noleto, — found lifeless in a day care center last Wednesday (10/20) — being taken to a silver car that arrives at the back of the institution. Three people get out of the vehicle to enter the place, then one of the people responsible for the space, Marina Pereira da Costa, 22, leaves the child in the car, while her father waits for his daughter in front of the main gate.

The images show that the woman puts Amariah, wrapped in a cloth, inside the car and leaves the place in the vehicle’s passenger seat. If the report of the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) proves that Marina intended to kill the victim, the suspect may be liable for aggravated homicide, according to the deputy delegate of the 31st DP (Planaltina), Veluziano de Castro.

The investigator reported that the monitors had told him that the cause of death would be choking – a version discarded by a doctor at the Regional Hospital of Planaltina (HRPL), where the child’s death was confirmed. According to the Planaltina Cemetery, the child’s wake is scheduled to start at 2 pm this Saturday (10/23), and the burial of the body will take place at 4:30 pm.

Check out the video:

remember the case

On Wednesday morning (10/20), Amariah’s father, a 23-year-old boy, left home to take the girl to the day care center, in Block 4 of Vila Buritis. Around 5:00 pm, when he returned to the establishment to pick up the baby, he sent a message to his cousin and said he was in front of the day care center. In testimony to the investigators of the 31st DP, the boy said that, around 6:20 pm, he received another message from his cousin, stating that the child was dead.

Her father – who asked not to have her name disclosed – only found out that his daughter had died when he went to pick her up at the kindergarten and received the news, when the child was at the HRPL. Amariah arrived at the hospital dead.

Expected to be out in 10 days, the IML report should help the police to elucidate the cause of death. If the responsibility is proven, Marina can answer for homicide with eventual intent: “She failed to take care of the baby and also assumed the risk of death”, said the deputy delegate of the 31st DP, Veluziano de Castro.