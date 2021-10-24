Dead Director’s Father Exempts Alec Baldwin from Guilt in Set Tragedy – Monet

+



Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins; and actor Alec Baldwin (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

The father of Halyna Hutchins, director of photography killed in an accident on the set, has come to the defense of actor Alec Baldwin, saying it exonerates him from blame for the tragedy even though the star was the person to fire the gun that led to the filmmaker’s death.

In his first interview since the accident, Anatoly Androsovych pointed out that the blame for the tragedy lies with the ‘Rust’ film arsenal and weapons team, who were responsible for delivering Baldwin a loaded gun.

Photo posted by Halyna Hutchins’ husband to honor her after her death on a film set (Photo: Instagram)

“We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going crazy with grief,” Anatoly revealed in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

know more

know more

know more

know more

In the interview, the Ukrainian also revealed that he is trying to get visas for his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana to travel to the United States to support Matthew, Halyna’s husband, and their daughter Andros, 9 years old. “Andros has been severely affected. He is lost without his mother,” added Anatoly.

Alec Baldwin (Photo: Instagram)

Svetlana, Halyna’s younger sister, used social media to ask that the “negligence” that led to the filmmaker’s death be investigated. “How was this neglect allowed by a team of professionals? This is an absolutely absurd coincidence. Not where the investigation will lead, but there are so many hunches. Could this all be a setup?” he wrote.

know more

know more

Production of ‘Rust’ was canceled after the tragedy that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the film set after actor Alec Baldwin was accidentally shot. The shot also hit director Joel Souza, who was injured. The fatal accident occurred after Baldwin received one of the production guns from the assistant director, who further assured him that it was a “cold gun,” the code used to say it was unloaded.