Delta variant mutation in Belém: what is known about cases that were not detected in tests | For

The AY.33 mutation of the delta variant of the new coronavirus is circulating in Belém and had not been detected by rapid tests and by PCR test protocols, until then, in the city, according to the city of Belém.

On Friday (21), the Municipal Health Department (Sesma) issued an alert, stating that the confirmation was made after sending 166 samples for genetic sequencing at the Human and Medical Genetics Laboratory of the Federal University of Pará (UFPA).

Analyzes were carried out in September. According to Sesma, patients with symptoms of Covid-19 were presenting negative results for the disease and, therefore, were analyzed by genotyping tests, which are used to detect mutations.

The recommendation is that people with symptoms compatible with Covid-19 remain in social isolation for 14 days.

Are subvariant cases more severe?

Has the mutation been detected elsewhere?

Is delta already more prevalent in Belém?

What are the protocols for identifying the subvariant?

In case of symptoms, what to do?

Sesma alerts for Delta subvariant circulation in Belém

So far, people who have had confirmed cases for the delta subvariant did not show serious conditions of Covid-19, as they were vaccinated.

According to the director of Health Surveillance of Belém, Cláudio Salgado, vaccination is playing an important role in containing serious cases, even with the spread of the delta in the municipality.

There is still no confirmation of hospitalizations or deaths caused by the subvariant in the city.

The mutation named AY.33 has already been detected in approximately 25 countries, but in very small quantity. This strain has not caused a new wave of infections elsewhere, but it still requires studies on transmissibility.

The case of origin of the subvariant in Belém is not yet known.

Yes. Sesma informed that in the first 20 days of October 75% of the cases analyzed are of the delta variant, while the gamma variant was identified in 25% of the 152 reports.

Between July and August, there were 1,612 Covid-19 cases, of which 72 were sent for sequencing – 84.7% of these samples had the gamma variant; 9.7% the delta variant; and 2.8% the beta and zeta variants.

In September, there were 332 cases, with 24 samples being sent for sequencing, indicating 50% cases caused by the delta variant and 50% by the gamma variant.

Sesma informed that, despite the current stability of the number of Covid-19 cases, the orientation to the notifying units is to be attentive to the care of suspected cases, as well as other complaints of compulsory notification.

The recommendation is to carry out the immediate notification of suspected and confirmed cases originating from other Brazilian countries or states so that the Sesma Surveillance Division can adopt control measures.

Symptoms like throat changes, cough and fever are some suspicions of Covid-19 and looking for a health unit is a recommendation for the identification of the disease.

It is necessary for the population to continue with prevention and control measures as home isolation of the person who is suspected or in a period of transmission of the disease.

Hygiene care is also essential, such as frequent hand washing with soap and water, use of alcohol gel, mandatory use of a mask and maintaining social distance.

It is also important to avoid closed places or places with low air circulation, which facilitates contamination through aerosols.

