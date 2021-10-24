Delta variant mutation ‘potentially more contagious’, says UK health authority | World

The health agency of the United Kingdom said on Friday (22) that the new mutation of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has been spreading in the country, is “potentially more contagious”.

THE UK Health Security Agency he pondered, however, that the “delta plus”, as it has been called, is not considered a “concern variant” and does not appear to be more deadly or resistant to vaccines.

“[A variante] AY4.2 represented 6% of all cases in the UK last week,” the agency reported in its weekly newsletter.

“Preliminary analysis apparently shows that it has higher transmission levels compared to delta,” the agency explained. “Additional testing is needed.”

On Tuesday (19), the British government said it “monitors very closely” the new mutation of the delta variant.

“We will not hesitate to take action if necessary,” said the representative. “There’s no reason to believe it’s spreading any easier.”

The UK has been facing a significant increase in the number of new Covid-19 infections, with daily cases between 35,000 and 45,000, in addition to having the highest incidence in all of Europe.

Among the most infected are young people and adolescents, who have not yet been able to complete the vaccination. In addition, there is a reduction in immunity in the elderly who have been vaccinated for months.

François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London, is one of those who believe the variant “is not the cause of the recent increase in the number of cases in the UK”.

The scientist explained, in an interview with France Presse, that the transmission of the subvariant remains low (about 10%), unlike the alpha and delta strains, which are much more transmissible (50%).

The new AY4.2 variant is almost non-existent outside the UK, with the exception of three cases detected in the US and a few in Denmark, which have since almost disappeared.