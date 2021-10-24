Deolane Bezerra poses with a thong and takes a zoom on part of her body

Deolane Calf has a great time on social media, and whenever it appears, it makes fans excited. In recent days, the businesswoman posed with a very thin black thong, which showed even more her curvy and curvy body and gained zoom.

“Do you know how to recognize an independent woman? Just watch if she’s bothering you for being who she is. Atura or a freak”, he said in the caption of the post that was surrounded by affection. In the records, she poses in the thong bikini that further highlighted her curly tummy.

“Wow, this woman is really awesome”, joked a young man. “Powerful and flawless,” praised the second person. “I’m drooling over this perfection in person,” declared the last one.

countered criticism

With your sincere way of being, Deolane Bezerra surprised by rebutting criticism from Internet users about its aesthetic procedures. According to her, only the name was not changed so that the whole of Brazil could know her works.

“What can a contact lens and a mouth not do? I forgot about the ear and mega hair. If you go down a little more, we find silicone and liposuction. On second thought, the only reason I didn’t change the name was because I knew I was going to conquer Brazil and it had to be different,” he said.

real success

Deolane has almost 11 million fans on a single social network, and in conversation with Who, she highlighted not knowing the way she was so loved by people and the success on the web.

“I don’t even know how I became this whole phenomenon. Did not expect. I fell in favor of the people in a true, honest and above all, exposing my feelings. I feel flattered. I never planned to be a successful digital influencer. After all, when Kevin was alive, I always let his star shine and kept me backstage. He was the artist. Unfortunately, he’s gone. The Brazilian audience embraced me and I’m enjoying it. Nothing was expected, but it happened”, he said.

Soon after, the lawyer showed that he likes to show positive things to his fans. “It’s very me. I don’t hide anything. I film my daily life, my routine of life, without any censorship. Sometimes they try to censor me, but they can’t. I’m the same Deolane from the networks at home. I always try to bring joy to my fans. When I’m sad, I don’t even record anything. Right now, I bill more as an influencer. As a lawyer, she also earned a good bill, but it depended on the client. Web billing is really something that has added a lot to me. I will not be a hypocrite in saying no”, he pointed out.

