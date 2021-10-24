Discover 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth’s disease history

The world’s most famous nineteen-year-old Queen Elizabeth has frightened her subjects in recent days. Although they toyed with the revelation, royal admirers were surprised by the medical decision to prevent the sovereign from consuming alcoholic beverages. A few days later, health experts banned the Windsor dynasty matriarch from traveling and ordered her to rest. This Thursday (10/21), Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch had to be hospitalized for “preliminary investigations.”

At 95 years old, Elizabeth is the owner of an iron health, as described in books by royal collaborators and experts. An open chocoholic, the monarch did not eat large amounts of the sweet in order to keep her body slim. Health measures became frequent and mandatory after the Queen appeared at public events using a crutch. The attitude triggered the alert of the doctors, who do not take their eyes off the sovereign even for a second. According to the media, she has been reluctant to listen to orders.

Queen Elizabeth Called Betinha by Brazilians, Elizabeth was hospitalized as a “precautionary measure”Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth Recently, the media reported that Elizabeth will have to “give up” the consumption of alcoholic beveragesPA Images via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth Elizabeth has been in charge of the British monarchy for 70 yearsAlastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images 31 – Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince George and Prince William Heirs to the British throne after Elizabeth, Charles, William and George respectively @theroyalfamily/Reproduction/Instagram Queen Elizabeth_2 Elizabeth’s coronation took place on June 2, 1953@theroyalfamily/Reproduction/Instagram Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles Charles will succeed his mother in command of the British thronePaul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images British Royalty – Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip In the click, in front, William, Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Camilla Parker and WilliamTim Graham/Getty Images 0

While Queen Elizabeth is at rest in Windsor Castle after her hospitalization, the column Claudia Meireles made a trajectory of the times the sovereign was forced to “abdicate” her presence at royal appointments due to a health problem.

Check out the list of health problems that stopped the British Throne Commander!

October 2021

On Wednesday (10/20), the day she was supposed to land in Northern Ireland, the sovereign was barred by doctors from starting the trip. The monarch has not visited the country that is part of the United Kingdom since 2016. In the last trip, Elizabeth fulfilled the schedule of appointments with her husband, Prince Philip. Married to the queen for over seven decades, he passed away at age 99 in April. “His Majesty is in a good mood and disappointed that he can no longer visit Northern Ireland,” announced the spokesman for Buckingham Palace.

With the news of the cancellation of the trip, concern was installed among the subjects. After all, when confirmed at events, the queen rarely fails to follow the agenda. Some people speculated a possible diagnosis of Covid-19, but palace sources refuted the hypothesis. Faced with the hubbub about Elizabeth’s state of health, another episode caused a stir, in this case, her admission to the King Edward VII Hospital in London. The address is 20 miles from the sovereign’s home in Windsor.

The queen spent the early morning of Thursday (10/21) in the hospital and returned in the morning of the same day. Hospitalization was due to “practical issues”. The British Crown did not disclose the real reason for the hospitalization. An informant close to royalty, speaking to Reuters, called the overnight stay a “precautionary measure”, and said that Elizabeth performs “light duties”. “After medical advice that she should rest for a few days, the Queen went to the hospital on Wednesday for preliminary investigations,” the spokesperson announced.

January 2020

On that date, the Queen was supposed to make a scheduled visit to the Women’s Institute branch in Sandringham, but due to health problems, she had to miss the appointment. The event consisted of having tea and tasting cakes with the institution’s volunteers. The news that Elizabeth would not attend was said 30 minutes before the start. At the time, a member of the security team said that the monarch was not feeling well, while another real informant described the illness as a “mild cold”.

June 2018

Elizabeth really doesn’t like to cancel appointments. In June 2018, doctors forced her to cancel participation in a religious ceremony in London. Even indisposed, she wanted to go to the occasion. “The queen is feeling bad today and has decided not to attend this morning’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral that marks the 200th anniversary of the Order of Michael and St. George,” said a palace spokesman. Cousin of the monarch, the Duke of Kent represented her at the solemnity.

May 2018

A month before the indisposition, the commander of the British throne underwent a secret eye operation. Considered a success, the surgery removed a cataract. The procedure took place in the morning at the King Edward VII Hospital in London. According to the Press Association agency, the monarch did not have to cancel official appointments after the treatment, however, she appeared at the events wearing sunglasses. The press found out about the surgical intervention 30 days after it was performed.

December 2016

The British Royal Family’s Christmas is an event full of protocol. Royal Supper is based on the estate at Sandringham House, Elizabeth’s country retreat. Among the traditions is the annual Anglican service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the morning of the 25th. In 2016, for the first time in nearly 30 years, the sovereign did not attend the Christmas service because of a “severe cold”. Buckingham Palace reported that the monarch remained at rest to recover from her illness.

2013, March

Before being hospitalized in the early hours of this Thursday (10/21), the last time Elizabeth spent a night in a hospital was in 2013, when she had a stomach problem. At the time, aged 86, the queen showed symptoms of gastroenteritis. According to collaborators at the palace, the decision to take her to the hospital was a “precautionary measure”. On doctor’s orders, she had to cancel the week’s schedule, including an actual tour of Italy.

January 2003

Officially, the last time the British Crown leader was hospitalized was in October 2003. The Queen underwent a minor operation at King Edward VII Hospital, where she removed a torn cartilage in her right knee. In the note, experts said the successful intervention lasted around 1:15 am and involved two teams of surgeons. The sovereign’s physician, Richard Thompson, followed the procedure. Elizabeth left the site the next day.

“The queen is expected to be fully active again within a few weeks. Her Majesty will rest in Sandringham for the next two weeks and then resume a limited program of appointments until she has fully recovered,” wrote Buckingham Palace in a statement.

To learn more, follow the column’s Instagram profile.