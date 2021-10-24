Discover evidence of ancient life in a 2.5-billion-year-old ruby ​​in Greenland (PHOTO)

By analyzing some of the world’s oldest colored gemstones, researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada have found carbon residues – remnants of ancient life – embedded in a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby.

In those ancient times, when there was little oxygen in the planet’s atmosphere, life existed only in the form of microorganisms.

The research team led by Chris Yakymchuk, professor of Environmental and Earth Sciences at the University of Waterloo, became involved in the study of the geology of rubies to better understand the conditions necessary for the formation of these precious stones, informs portal EurekAlert.

During this research in Greenland – the site that contains the oldest known ruby ​​deposits in the world – the team found a ruby ​​sample that contained graphite, a mineral made of pure carbon. Analysis of this carbon indicates that it is a remnant of early life.

“The graphite inside this ruby ​​is really unique. It was the first time we’ve seen evidence of ancient life in ruby ​​rocks. The presence of graphite also gives us more clues to determine how rubies formed at this location, something that’s impossible to do directly based on the color and chemical composition of a ruby,” said expert.

2.5 billion year old ruby ​​studied by University of Waterloo team

The presence of graphite allowed researchers to analyze a property called isotopic composition of carbon atoms, which measures the relative amounts of different carbon atoms. More than 98% of all carbon atoms have a mass of 12 atomic mass units, but some carbon atoms are heavier, with a mass of 13 or 14 atomic mass units.

“Living matter preferably consists of lighter carbon atoms, because they need less energy to be incorporated into cells. Based on a greater amount of carbon-12 in this graphite, we conclude that carbon atoms were once old life, probably micro-organisms dead, like cyanobacteria,” explained Yakymchuk.

Graphite is found in rocks more than 2.5 billion years old, a time when our planet did not have abundant amounts of oxygen in the atmosphere and life existed only in microorganisms and algae.