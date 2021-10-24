Doctor Octopus chases Peter in new photo

Spider-Man: No Return Home had two more unpublished images revealed this Saturday (23), by the magazine empire. The main one features Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) chasing Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in the middle of an overpass full of cars.

Check above.

In the other image, the Teioso appears without the mask, with a bruised face. See below:

The publication had already made fans anxious when it released the cover of its new edition, which features the hero surrounded by references to villains. She also brought an interview with the director Jon Watts, who compared the new movie to Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former franchise stars, including Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; and Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The debut of Spider-Man’s third feature from Tom Holland is scheduled for December 16th.

