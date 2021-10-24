Doctors Transplant Pig Kidney into Human Patient for the First Time

A group of medical researchers at the Langone Health Institute, at New York University, achieved an unprecedented feat: transplanting a pig’s kidney into a human being and making the animal’s organ function normally in the patient.

The procedure was done with the kidney of a genetically modified pig, the transplant recipient was a human patient with declared brain death. The choice for a person with this condition was because it is a test, therefore, it would not be ethical to perform it with a conscious person.

A common operation

According to the leader of the survey, the operation went better than expected. Image: Disclosure

The genetic modification in the pig was done so that it could develop a kidney that would be accepted by a human body. During surgery, the organ was attached to the patient’s blood vessels in the upper leg, outside the abdomen, where researchers found it was functioning.

According to Robert Montgomery, director of the Langone Transplant Institute at New York University, the procedure was better than the team had imagined. According to the doctor, it looked like any other kidney transplant he had ever performed from a living donor.

According to him, many kidneys that are donated from deceased people do not work immediately and need a few days or even weeks to work as expected. In the case of the pig kidney, the organ started to function immediately.

some caveats

Within the academy, the operation is being understood as an important milestone in medicine and science, however, with some reservations. The use of organs grown in pigs for transplants isn’t exactly new and has been speculated for some years.

In an interview with New York TimesDorry Segev, professor of transplant surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said that this is a major advance, but it is still necessary to see how long the organ will last to confirm the effectiveness of the procedure.

Another risk is the rejection of the kidney by the patient’s body. Long-term organ rejection is possible even in cases where donors are highly compatible. Therefore, this risk can be even greater when trying to cross species barriers.

Via: futurism

