Dollar hike could cause a new round of food readjustments

In Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, retired Fátima Pereira, aged 64, complains about the price of meat, which she needs to prepare the meals she sells as an increase in the household budget. “It’s very expensive, I used to buy a kilo of acem for R$11, now it’s R$28”, he comments.

Complaints can increase. The new appreciation of the dollar against the real could boost a new round of readjustments in food prices, which for months have been putting pressure on the budget of Brazilian families, especially the poorest.

In September, food purchased in supermarkets was 14.66% more expensive compared to the level of a year earlier, according to data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ). In Rio Branco (AC), the cost of food at home rose 21.23% in the last 12 months, and in São Luís (MA), 17.38%.

“Since September 7th, the dollar has appreciated 10% against the real, which means more possibility of having food inflation pressure,” said André Braz, coordinator of the Price Indices of the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV).

The dollar puts pressure on the prices of grains such as soybeans, corn and wheat, which contaminate derivatives such as soybean oil, pasta and baked goods, as well as meat from animals dependent on feed, poultry and pork. The water crisis was already helping to raise the cost of these foods, which initially became more expensive at wholesale, but the readjustments have already reached the retail level.

“As the effects of the water crisis were being calmed on the crops, the exchange rate issue was getting worse,” lamented Braz.