Dollar reaches R$ 5.70 and accumulates an increase of 10% in the year

At 9:34 am, the US currency rose 0.70%, quoted at R$ 5.7045. At the highest of the day so far, it reached R$ 5.7090 – an increase of 10.06%.

Like yesterday, the Central Bank has not yet announced net dollar offers for this session.

On Thursday, the dollar closed up 1.92%, at R$ 5.6651 – highest quotation since April 14th and highest daily currency appreciation since September 8th. As a result, the North American currency started to accumulate an increase of 4.03% in the month and 9.21% in the year.

Spending ceiling hole

This Thursday night, the special commission created in the Chamber to analyze the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório approved a change in the spending ceiling to make the Auxílio Brasil, a social program that should replace the Bolsa Família, viable. The text now goes to the plenary.

The proposal to break the ceiling to fund the social program had negative repercussions on the market, raising fears of a worsening fiscal situation and lack of control over public spending to finance measures seen as populist.