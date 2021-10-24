Donald Trump’s Social Network Accused of Violating Open Source Licenses

Former US President Donald Trump’s social network hasn’t even started and is already creating problems out there: the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a non-profit organization that supports free software projects, accuses the entrepreneur of violating licenses from the Mastodon decentralized social network.

Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind TRUTH Social, has 30 days to comply with the terms set by the license or will have access to it suspended — if not respected, the case could end up in court. The former president’s social network promises to be an “open, free and non-discriminatory” communication space, a concept similar to that adopted by the Parler app.

Here’s their public buglist. Maybe missing a bug or two pic.twitter.com/U2C2rW1JPT — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

bullshit before release

The first discoveries were made by curious people who managed to log in and create accounts on Trump’s social network, which is still unavailable to the general public. It was noted from the prints shared on the web that the platform is basically an offshoot of Mastodon, a Twitter-style website that emerged in 2016. The relationship was also spotted in parts not polished by the former president’s team, such as in error messages that still appear the mascot of the original design.

“The license purposely treats everyone the same (even people we don’t like or agree with), but they must operate under the same rules as copyleft licenses that apply to everyone else,” explains the contributor of SFC Bradley Kuhn. TRUTH Social even indicates that the network code is “proprietary”.

TRUTH Social interface looks like Twitter in its early days (Image: Playback/Drew Harwell)

To resolve the impasse and prevent the case from litigation, the SFC requires TRUTH Social to have its code exposed. “We will be following the issue very closely and demanding that TMTG provide the corresponding source to everyone who uses the site,” says Kuhn.

troubled start

Donald Trump’s social network has not yet been released to everyone, but it is already under attack. Users were able to find experimental addresses for the platform and do all sorts of tests there, including registering a user with the name @donaldjtrump, using it to perform fake posts.

Not even the test domain change could alleviate the attack, as users were soon able to find the alternative link. Since then, the network has continued to be infested with people who are dissatisfied with Donald Trump’s idea, who share and interact with fake publications all the time.

The platform will start operating from November with guests only, but launch to the general public is expected in the first quarter of 2022. Considering that TRUTH Social is no longer in good security condition, another waves of attacks are likely. persist—perhaps, until the net fades into oblivion.

Source: The Verge, SFC, Drew Harwell