Dribbling on the ceiling is beginning of widespread advance in spending, says former BC president

in interview to CNN, the former president of the Central Bank Gustavo Loyola analyzed with concern the government’s intention to break the spending ceiling to accommodate Brazil’s Auxílio.

“I think that breaking the ceiling is just the beginning, there will be a generalized advance on the budget, as the government is the most interested in increasing spending in an election year,” said Loyola.

The former BC president stated that the government’s priority with the reelection of President Bolsonaro is worrying from a fiscal point of view. He said that the program is necessary to increase the transfer of the poorest even more after the damage caused by the pandemic, but the outcome taken was the worst possible.

“It is necessary to fund the program by cutting expenses such as the ‘secret budget’ of Congress, which is already R$20 billion.”

Loyola analyzes that the solution sought was bad precisely because of the risk of the poorest being affected by inflation because of the way in which the new program will be created and the market reaction from it, the so-called “rebound effect”.

“The poorest will be the hardest hit by inflation. As a result, there will be an increase in interest rates, which in turn leads to a reduction in growth. This will lead to unemployment. It really is a very bad solution”, he says.

Guedes loses fiscal image

In the assessment of the former president of the Central Bank, Paulo Guedes is beginning to lose the image of austerity he had at the beginning of the Bolsonaro government.

“The question is to what extent Minister Paulo Guedes will sustain himself in his position. He gave in on the roof issue, but what about going forward?”.

For Gustavo Loyola, the “disbandment” that took place at the Ministry of Economy a few days ago was a bad sign to the market that Guedes is no longer as strong as before.

“If he really doesn’t have the president’s support, I find it difficult for the market to give him the same degree of confidence that it did at the beginning of the government,” he added.

isolated central bank

Loyola also commented on the role of the Central Bank in this imbroglio. He believes that the situation tends to turn the BC into the “great villain” of history, as it will start raising interest rates to try to contain inflation.

The former president of the organization says that this tends to isolate the BC, which in turn will not be able to handle high inflation alone. He assesses that it is a difficult scenario for the autonomy of the Central Bank, which is cornered.

“You can’t be naive to think that the Central Bank alone will handle inflation. Normally, history shows us that in situations like this, the BC’s autonomy begins to be threatened, as we saw in Argentina”, he added.

(Posted by Ligia Tuon)