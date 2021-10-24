Driver dies after trailer falls off 20 meter bridge on BR-262 – Gerais

Cart fell from a height of 20 meters in a place of difficult access near Arax (photo: Arax Fire Department/Disclosure)

A 31-year-old man died after the cart he was driving fell off a 20-meter bridge on Friday night (10/22), at Km 710 of BR-262 in Arax, in Alto Paranaba.

At around 8:00 pm, the Fire Department was called in to provide assistance to a victim of an overturned tanker that had fallen off the bridge under the Crego Marmelo, 10 kilometers from the access interchange to Arax.

A team from Triunfo-Concebra, the concessionaire that manages the highway, was already present, providing assistance to another vehicle.

According to the driver of the car, who was driving behind the road, the driver of the truck was going along the highway, towards Arax-Uberaba, but at the entrance to the bridge he hit the guardrail and fell from a height of approximately 20 meters .

The wreckage of reinforced concrete ended up on the highway and hit the second vehicle. When trying to dodge the remains, another cart that was passing by the road knocked on the car doors, but there were no victims.

Hard to access place





To access the place where the truck fell, the firefighters and the concessionaire’s team had to use the rappel technique.

The tanker was empty, with a remaining volume of diesel oil at the bottom, and had no leaks.

The conductor was located in the middle of the hardware and suffered multiple fractures. The body was sent to Arax’s IML.