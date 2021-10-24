Drone pilot, pentester, live streaming leader: see what the professions of the future are – Economics

Wagner Delbaje was a commercial pilot and flight instructor; Thabata Dornelas graduated in Law; and Maurício Batista studied Civil Engineering. Over the past year, the three have decided to turn their professional lives around and work in areas that are very different from their training. In common, they chose vacancies that are on the list of professions of the future. Delbaje became a drone pilot; Thabata, front-end developer (which makes web pages); and Batista, a “business operation” – a function that works with business management based on data and facts.

The movement of the three professionals serves a market that does not stop growing, especially after the pandemic. With the accelerated digital transformation within companies, some functions gained more importance and others were created. Most are connected in some way to technology, whether in data analysis, program development, digital marketing or online sales.

“These professions bring a large technological bias and are linked to the digital transformation”, says Fernando Mantovani, general director of Robert Half Brazil, which has just launched the 2021 Salary Guide and brings the careers of the future in various sectors. Many of them involve the production, collection and analysis of data in different spheres. These are professions that demand from the candidate a high level of data interpretation and analysis for application in the daily lives of companies.

Robert Half’s list includes roles that are little known by the population but are on the rise in the market, such as the leader of “live streaming”, which coordinates live broadcasts; the “pentester”, responsible for data security; and “people analytics”, which collects and analyzes data for people management; in addition to program developers – professionals who are now worth “gold”.

The downside is that there is already a shortage of this manpower and a very strong dispute between companies for professionals, which ends up raising the value of salaries. But this is a problem that afflicts not only Brazil but the whole world, says Luciano Montezzo, from 99Hunters. An example of this is that there has been a tendency for multinationals to seek technology professionals in Brazil.

“The dispute has been scary. The bad news is that things are going to get worse,” says the president of startup Bornlogic. According to him, in the face of competition from large companies, being able to win over professionals requires a good strategy, with the creation of a purpose, a culture of workers’ autonomy and attractive remuneration.

Decision agenda

In more recent professions, the supply of labor is even more restricted and, in some cases, the qualification level is below the requirements of the companies, says Leonardo Berto, Robert Half’s operation manager. “The data-based decision agenda at today’s level is relatively new in the country,” he adds, explaining the shortage of labor.

Furthermore, colleges are not prepared to train these professionals of the future. Knowledge is often acquired in short and medium term courses or when companies practically “adopt” the professional to train him. “Increasingly, there is a disconnect with traditional graduation. Curriculum and training will no longer come first in hiring”, says Diogo Forghieri, director of Randstad do Brasil.

This trend has encouraged professionals to reposition themselves in the market, as was the case with Thabata Dornelas. She studied Law influenced by her family, but during the course she understood that it was not exactly what she would like to work on. Despite this, he finished college and handed over his diploma to his mother.

It was in a startup that she discovered a taste for technology. For a while, he moved through several areas until he began to notice the work of a fellow developer. “I was very interested in his work and decided to take a one-year course, very demanding. When I was eight months old, I got a job in the area”, says she, who lives in Belo Horizonte (MG) and works in a home office.

For Wagner Delbaje, the change represented a return to the job market. A commercial pilot and flight instructor, he was virtually jobless during the pandemic. But news that the regulatory agency had authorized testing for delivery by drones made him move. He went to a drone company, introduced himself and got a job. “It brought the experience of manned aviation to unmanned aviation,” said he, who moved from Piracicaba to Franca to pursue this new profession.