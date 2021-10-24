Ducati sets up artillery and makes a wall in Misano to stop Quartararo

Francesco Bagnaia knows he can count on Jack Miller’s help in Misano (Photo: Ducati)

FIVE REASONS TO KEEP AN EYE ON MOTOGP IN MISANO | GP at 10

Ducati climbed a cliff at Misano to prevent Fabio Quartararo from taking the MotoGP title this weekend. The Frenchman from Yamaha arrived for the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna GP with the first match-point of the 2021 championship, but suffered a considerable setback this Saturday (23), when he classified only 15th ― the worst grid in the career in the category. The only rival still alive in the fray, Francesco Bagnaia did his homework on a whim and not only won pole position, but also saw Borgo Panigale’s home close the front row, with Jack Miller in second and Luca Marini surprising in third.

The red artillery, however, is not mounted only in the front row. Johann Zarco and Jorge Martín are also on the way from Quartararo towards the top, already starting tenth and 12th, respectively.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Francesco Bagnaia will be joined by Jack Miller and Luca Marini in the front row (Photo: VR46)

TITLE MATHEMATICS

With 52 points ahead, Quartararo has his first chance to close the 2021 MotoGP title at Misano

With 52 points behind in qualifying for the Worlds, Bagnaia knows he hasn’t got halfway there, but sees the 1min33s045 lap as a starting point,

“Beautiful! It was a wonderful day, I almost have nothing to say”, Pecco began. “Today there are even more people here than last time, and taking pole at Misano is fantastic,” he commented.

“I’m very happy because it wasn’t easy, it was difficult. When I put the new tire on, I had a hard time, but it happened. In these conditions, you have to do as many laps as possible and we can improve,” he said. “We deserved the pole position, we were fast and tomorrow we will be ready”, he assured.

Also, Bagnaia considered that passing through Q1 helped as it gave him more experience in difficult track conditions.

“Helped me a lot. I was lucky in my bad luck”, he joked. “It was very difficult to pass and I didn’t think my time was enough for pole position. The teamwork was also important to keep Quartararo out”, commented the Italian, who advanced towards the final stage of the classification along with Iker Lecuona, from Tech3. “For tomorrow, we will have to see what the track conditions are. In the dry, we will play with everyone, but less in the wet”, he added.

The 24-year-old driver said he would be grateful if he had the help of his brand colleagues, but he doesn’t expect any team strategy.

Fabio Quartararo recorded the worst performance of his career in MotoGP classification (Photo: Yamaha)

WEB STORY

# How was the grid of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna MotoGP GP

“I don’t think they have strategies. I’d like to let go and escape like the last time we came here, but it won’t be easy there. The others are also very fast”, he observed. “I’m happy that Luca is in the front row and, if you can help me, I appreciate it, but let’s see what happens in the race,” he concluded.

Orders or no orders, Miller knows what’s at stake and guarantees he won’t wait for a request to act on his teammate’s behalf. “It’s a matter of common sense,” he said.

“Nobody needs to tell me anything. They know I’m for it,” he warned.

Jack, however, also has his own goals, as he is still in contention for third place in the standings. The Australian is now fourth, 26 points behind Joan Mir, third in the table.

“We have very strong rivals fighting in the overall standings. In my case, against Joan and, in Pecco’s, with Fabio, in the fight for the title. And both will start further behind the top-18”, recalled Jack, as the current champion was only 18th on the grid. “The interesting thing would be if we could escape as quickly as possible and see what we are capable of doing at the end of the race”, he pondered.

Even with allies and so far ahead of Quartararo, Bagnaia emphasizes that this does not change the strategy for the race.

“I would need to push if he was starting second and I think I have to push the same way with him in 15th, because the only thing I can try to do to keep the championship open is try to win tomorrow”, he acknowledged. “The goal would be the same even if he was starting at the front”, he highlighted.

Way back on the grid, Quartararo took the blame for the result, as he understands that he stopped taking chances when necessary. Still, the Frenchman said he is not too worried.

“I was disappointed, but I kept everything inside me,” said Fabio. “When I was in TL4 and I saw Iker and Bagnaia, I was third or fourth, and they were both in Q1. I told myself ‘it’s going to be very, very hard work’ and in the end I finished third in Q1”, reported the Nice driver, who had the lap canceled for ignoring a yellow flag.

“I’m not going to say that this is what I expected, as we had a bit of difficulty and I didn’t risk enough in the last sector. But it’s something I can understand. Even if it was something unconscious, I’m not going to take any chances with these wet spots and that’s why I’m not so disappointed”, he said. “It was dry, but with wet spots with slick tires, but that’s something I need to improve on,” he said.

“But what I can say is, unconsciously, I didn’t risk much with these wet spots, because if you look at my last sector, I’m a second faster than Q2, even though it wasn’t there. But conditions weren’t improving and I’m still fast. I only lost a lot in the last two sectors, which was wet, so I’m not too worried”, he warned.

Luca Marini will start in the front row for the first time in MotoGP (Photo: VR46)

Asked if this attitude was a reflection of thinking about the championship for the first time this year, the Yamaha rider replied: “Yes, of course. First of all, I tried everything in TL3 to try and go straight to Q2 and we didn’t finish far, I think three tenths or so, and we improved enormously in the wet. But the conditions this afternoon were just the ones I hate. I did my best, so 13th was the best I could do in Q1”.

“We’ll see which tires we will use tomorrow in the race, as I had to use soft tires, which are the two that I don’t like”, he considered. “But in these conditions, it was the tires I needed to use. Tomorrow morning, we’re going to start with different tyres,” he concluded.

Michelin’s forecast is that, in the case of a dry track, the choice of tires will be between the soft and medium front, with the soft at the back.

The Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna MotoGP GP, in Misano, takes place on Sunday (24), at 9 am (GMT). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram.

READ TOO

# Ten factors that explain why Quartararo is on his way to the MotoGP title

# Suzuki appears irregular and far from winning, and Mir sees title defense slip away

# Marc Márquez 2011 v Raúl Fernández 2021: record holders for Moto2 debut victories

# MotoGP pulls the rope with the longest calendar in history for the 2022 season

# Left or right? What stats say about Marc Márquez’ strength in MotoGP

# Gardner vs. Raúl Fernández: Ajo duo enhances Moto2 dispute in season 2021

# Ducati forms alliance to help Bagnaia defeat Quartararo in MotoGP’s home stretch

# Yamaha repeats Honda and puts Darryn Binder to step bigger than his leg in MotoGP