‘Dune’ surprises at the box office | CinePOP

‘Dune‘ surprised and raised $17.5 million on its debut on Friday in the US, heading to become Warner Bros.’s biggest debut. since the hybrid launch in streaming with HBO Max.

With the value, it is speculated that the film will do $33 million over the weekend, reaching up to $40 million.

If the value is confirmed, it will be the highest grossing debut for a feature with simultaneous release on HBO Max, passing the US$ 31 million from ‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘.

Review | Dune – Denis Villeneuve lives up to expectations?

‘Dune‘ is already on display in national cinemas.

Enjoy watching:



The plot follows Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born with a great destiny beyond his comprehension, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his life, family and people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s most precious resource – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can master their fear will survive.

Timothee Chalamet (‘Call Me by His Name’) star. The cast still has Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Baptist, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and David Dastmalchian.