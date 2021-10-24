Economist asks for Selic acceleration to reach 10% fast, but still has doubts about BC

There is little doubt that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will increase by 1 percentage point to basic interest rate at the meeting next week, but there was a growing defense, among analysts, that the pace of increase should be greater, with the confirmation that the fiscal imbalance is here to stay.

The government hit the hammer that it will even spend more with nowhere to get it.

the economist Zeina Latif is among them, asking for acceleration of the rise now to reach a little faster than 10% at the end of the rising cycle of the Selic, with more control of inflation capturing the rise of the dollar in both exports from commodities as in imports (oil, for example), as well as in defense movements against the Brazil risk.

“The interest rate has to be above what is called the neutral rate, to actually be able to control inflation”, says the consultant and former chief economist at XP Investments.

Going from 6.25% to 7.25% would little or nothing help to double the upward bias of the inflation and bring it within the target – the center is 3.75% and the ceiling is 5.25%% – when expectations are for the cost of living to be well above 8% this year.

But she still doesn’t bet firmly on this possibility of accelerating the upward pace.

Although BC director Fábio Kanczuk has already declared that a 1 pp increase is on the agenda, Zeina Latif did not see any signs of a more forceful reaction from the monetary authority beyond this rate. “He would have said that he would not react to market turmoil and that they [BC] have their own assessment on the tax issue”.

After the week in which the turmoil gained signs of panic, with the admission of the hole in the spending ceiling, which almost took the minister Paulo Guedes after dismissal, the scenario became more critical.

The impact on dollar it is not expected to present low results, as it did not happen following the last Copom meeting almost 40 days ago (plus 1 pp), which further sour inflation projections

And the government still needs theNational Treasury bonds become more attractive to help finance new expense commitments, such as the R$400 of the Brazil Aid, help to truck drivers and the parliamentary amendments required by the center, as the president wants Jair Bolsonaro.