Ecuador increases fuel by up to 12% on the eve of protests

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso speaks to supporters who gathered in front of the Carondelet presidential palace in Quito on October 20, 2021 (AFP/RODRIGO BUENDIA)

News Summary

The announcement of the increase in gasoline came on the eve of a protest in the country

The protest is opposition to the current government

Military personnel are present in the streets to contain the protesters

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso ordered an increase of up to 12% in fuel prices this Friday (22), when social organizations plan to protest against the monthly increases applied since 2020, but will be suspended by decision of the Executive.

“As of now, the price of extra gasoline is set at $2.55 per gallon and, similarly, the price of diesel (…) is set at $1.90,” Lasso said in an speech from the port of Guayaquil (southwest).

Extra (regular) gasoline cost $2.50 and diesel $1.69.

These new prices will now be frozen, explained Lasso. “As of today, monthly increases are suspended” that had been applied since 2020, through adjustments according to the price of oil on the international market.

The president’s announcement came on the eve of a protest in Quito called by unions, indigenous people and students against the increases instituted by the government of former president Lenín Moreno in 2020.

The Pachakutik movement, the political arm of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) and one of the main members of the opposition parliament, welcomed Lasso’s announcement and called it “good news”, according to a message on Twitter.

However, in a later statement, the movement said that the rise announced by Lasso “negatively affects the Ecuadorian family economy”.

Conaie, which meets in the Andean community of Colta (centre), highlighted on its social networks that it “repudiates the new increase” in fuel prices and is analyzing protest actions.

Keep reading

The indigenous organization led violent protests in 2019 against the total elimination of fuel subsidies, which left eleven dead and forced Moreno to back down from that decision.

Lasso, who took office in May, said that Ecuador, which exports oil and is in economic crisis, is going through an “encouraging economic scenario” but needs “stability”.

The president called the groups that called for the demonstrations “coupists” and “conspirators” on Wednesday.

Lasso is in favor of eliminating subsidies and giving compensation to transport professionals and the most disadvantaged sectors.

Before the decision announced by Lasso, social organizations planned to march on Tuesday, despite the 60-day state of emergency the government decreed on Monday to tackle drug violence.

Under this figure, military and police patrol the streets, although the government has not restricted rights such as protest and assembly.