Eduardo Bolsonaro attacks Alec Baldwin for accidental shot that killed director on set

Congressman and son of President Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) attacked Alec Baldwin after the actor fired an accidental shot that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins on Rust’s film set last Thursday 21.

The congressman used social media to share this Saturday 23 a publication by Donald Trump Jr, son of the former president of the United States, calling the actor a ‘disarming asshole’.

According to the post, Baldwin killed more people with a scenographic gun than they did with their collections of real guns.

“That look when a disarming asshole kills more people with a gun than his entire collection of firearms has ever killed,” Eduardo wrote while sharing a photo of Baldwin.

“Maybe now he will start a campaign against scenographic weapons,” added the congressman.

The actor recently played Donald Trump in a comedy sketch for the show. Saturday Night Live. The acting earned the Emmy. Baldwin is an opponent of the Republican government.

The accidental shooting made by the actor during the shooting of the film Rust, in New Mexico, and is being investigated by US police. After the accident, Baldwin said he was heartbroken over the death of the 44-year-old director.

