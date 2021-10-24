El Clásico, United v Liverpool, Neymar on the field and the NFL round; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

Five great European classics, the NFL triple round and the Argentine Championship are the highlights of the day on ESPN’s Star+ schedule of the day
THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to watch whenever and wherever you want.
Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.
There are only classics in Europe! Have Barcelona x Real Madrid, Manchester United x Liverpool, Ajax x PSV, Inter Milan x youth and Marseille Olympics x PSG.
And there is also the round of NFL, with Tom Brady on the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In addition, there is also the Argentine Championship, with the Boca Juniors visiting the Velez Sarsfield.
And there’s so much more! round of NHL and MotoGP… Schedule yourself not to miss anything!
See this Sunday’s full schedule on ESPN on Star+
5h
MARATHONS
Rotterdam Marathon
6h
SNEAKERS
WTA 500: Moscow
Finals (all courts) – CLICK AND WATCH!
6h
MOTOR
Motorbike World Championship
Emilia Romana GP – Races – CLICK AND WATCH!
6:30 am
CRICKET
2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Group A #1 x Group B #2
7 am
MOTOR
Extreme E: Stage of Sardinia
Semifinals
7:30 am
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Atalanta x Udinese – CLICK AND WATCH!
8 am
SOCCER
French Championship
Nice vs Lyon – CLICK AND WATCH!
8 am
SOCCER
Scottish Championship
St Mirren vs Rangers – CLICK AND WATCH!
8:30 am
SOCCER
Belgian Championship
Antwerp x Brugge – CLICK AND WATCH!
9 am
SOCCER
Laliga
Seville x Levante – CLICK AND WATCH!
9 am
SOCCER
2nd Division of Spain
Amorebieta x Real Sociedad B
9 am
SOCCER
2nd Division of Spain
Mirandes x Almeria
9:30 am
SOCCER
Dutch Championship
Cambuur x Feyenoord
10 am
SNEAKERS
ATP 250: Moscow
Finals (all courts) – CLICK AND WATCH!
10 am
SOCCER
Premier League
Brentford vs Leicester City – CLICK AND WATCH!
10 am
SOCCER
Premier League
West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur – CLICK AND WATCH!
10 am
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Fiorentina x Cagliari – CLICK AND WATCH!
10 am
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Hellas Verona x Lazio – CLICK AND WATCH!
10:30 am
CRICKET
2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
India x Pakistan
11am
MOTOR
Extreme E: Stage of Sardinia
Race
11am
RUGBY
Premiership
Saracens x Wasps – CLICK AND WATCH!
11:15 am
SOCCER
Laliga
Barcelona vs Real Madrid – CLICK AND WATCH!
11:30 am
SNEAKERS
ATP 250: Antwerp
Finals (all courts) – CLICK AND WATCH!
11:45 am
SOCCER
Dutch Championship
Ajax x PSV Eindhoven
12h
SNEAKERS
WTA 250: Tenerife
Finals (all courts) – CLICK AND WATCH!
12h
SOCCER
French Championship
Monaco x Montpellier – CLICK AND WATCH!
12:30 pm
SOCCER
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool – CLICK AND WATCH!
13h
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Rome x Napoli – CLICK AND WATCH!
1:15 pm
ESPN FC – CLICK AND WATCH!
1:15 pm
SOCCER
2nd Division of Spain
Ponferradine x Oviedo
1:30 pm
SOCCER
Spanish Championship
Betis x Rayo Vallecano – CLICK AND WATCH!
1:30 pm
SOCCER
Belgian Championship
Genk x Gent – CLICK AND WATCH!
14h
SOCCER
Portuguese Championship
Vizela x Benfica – CLICK AND WATCH!
14h
FOOTBALL
NFL
New York Jets vs New England Patriots – CLICK AND WATCH!
14h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins – CLICK AND WATCH!
3pm
SOCCER
Dutch Championship
Groningen x AZ Alkmaar
3:45 pm
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Inter Milan vs Juventus – CLICK AND WATCH!
3:45 pm
SOCCER
French Championship
Olympique Marseille x Paris St. Germain – CLICK AND WATCH!
3:45 pm
SOCCER
Argentine Championship
Colón de Santa Fe x Estudiantes – CLICK AND WATCH!
16h
MOTOR
Nascar Cup Series: Play-Offs
Kansas Stage – CLICK AND WATCH!
16h
SOCCER
Laliga
Atletico Madrid vs Real Society – CLICK AND WATCH!
16h
SOCCER
2nd Division of Spain
Las Palmas x Alcorcon
5:25 pm
FOOTBALL
NFL
Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CLICK AND WATCH!
5:30 pm
SOCCER
USL Championship
Tacoma Defiance x LA Galaxy II
5:55 pm
SPORTSCENTER – CLICK AND WATCH!
18h
SOCCER
Argentine Championship
Huracan x San Lorenzo – CLICK AND WATCH!
18h
SOCCER
USL Championship
Birmingham Legion FC vs Sporting KC II
18:08
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo – CLICK AND WATCH!
19h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild – CLICK AND WATCH!
19h
SOCCER
USL Championship
San Diego Loyal vs. Oakland Roots SC
20h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
Detroit Red Wings vs Chicago Blackhawks – CLICK AND WATCH!
8:10 pm
PASS LINE: ROUND TABLE – CLICK AND WATCH!
8:15 pm
SOCCER
Argentine Championship
Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors – CLICK AND WATCH!
8:30 pm
SOCCER
USL Championship
Miami FC vs New York Red Bulls II
8:30 pm
BASEBALL
MLB Play-Offs: National League Final: Game 7 (if required)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves – CLICK AND WATCH!
9pm
SOCCER
USL Championship
El Paso Locomotive FC x OKC Energy FC
9pm
SOCCER
League MX
Atlético San Luis x Atlas – CLICK AND WATCH!
9.20 pm
FOOTBALL
NFL
Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers – CLICK AND WATCH!
22:10
SPORTSCENTER – CLICK AND WATCH!
23h
ICE HOCKEY
NHL
New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights – CLICK AND WATCH!