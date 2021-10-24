El Clásico, United v Liverpool, Neymar on the field and the NFL round; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+



Facebook

Twitter

Facebook Messenger

Pinterest

email

Five great European classics, the NFL triple round and the Argentine Championship are the highlights of the day on ESPN’s Star+ schedule of the day

THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to watch whenever and wherever you want.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

There are only classics in Europe! Have Barcelona x Real Madrid, Manchester United x Liverpool, Ajax x PSV, Inter Milan x youth and Marseille Olympics x PSG.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

And there is also the round of NFL, with Tom Brady on the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition, there is also the Argentine Championship, with the Boca Juniors visiting the Velez Sarsfield.

And there’s so much more! round of NHL and MotoGP… Schedule yourself not to miss anything!

See this Sunday’s full schedule on ESPN on Star+

5h

MARATHONS

Rotterdam Marathon

6h

SNEAKERS

WTA 500: Moscow

Finals (all courts) – CLICK AND WATCH!

6h

MOTOR

Motorbike World Championship

Emilia Romana GP – Races – CLICK AND WATCH!

6:30 am

CRICKET

2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Group A #1 x Group B #2

7 am

MOTOR

Extreme E: Stage of Sardinia

Semifinals

7:30 am

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Atalanta x Udinese – CLICK AND WATCH!

8 am

SOCCER

French Championship

Nice vs Lyon – CLICK AND WATCH!

8 am

SOCCER

Scottish Championship

St Mirren vs Rangers – CLICK AND WATCH!

8:30 am

SOCCER

Belgian Championship

Antwerp x Brugge – CLICK AND WATCH!

9 am

SOCCER

Laliga

Seville x Levante – CLICK AND WATCH!

9 am

SOCCER

2nd Division of Spain

Amorebieta x Real Sociedad B

9 am

SOCCER

2nd Division of Spain

Mirandes x Almeria

9:30 am

SOCCER

Dutch Championship

Cambuur x Feyenoord

10 am

SNEAKERS

ATP 250: Moscow

Finals (all courts) – CLICK AND WATCH!

10 am

SOCCER

Premier League

Brentford vs Leicester City – CLICK AND WATCH!

10 am

SOCCER

Premier League

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur – CLICK AND WATCH!

10 am

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Fiorentina x Cagliari – CLICK AND WATCH!

10 am

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Hellas Verona x Lazio – CLICK AND WATCH!

10:30 am

CRICKET

2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

India x Pakistan

11am

MOTOR

Extreme E: Stage of Sardinia

Race

11am

RUGBY

Premiership

Saracens x Wasps – CLICK AND WATCH!

11:15 am

SOCCER

Laliga

Barcelona vs Real Madrid – CLICK AND WATCH!

11:30 am

SNEAKERS

ATP 250: Antwerp

Finals (all courts) – CLICK AND WATCH!

11:45 am

SOCCER

Dutch Championship

Ajax x PSV Eindhoven

12h

SNEAKERS

WTA 250: Tenerife

Finals (all courts) – CLICK AND WATCH!

12h

SOCCER

French Championship

Monaco x Montpellier – CLICK AND WATCH!

12:30 pm

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool – CLICK AND WATCH!

13h

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Rome x Napoli – CLICK AND WATCH!

1:15 pm

ESPN FC – CLICK AND WATCH!

1:15 pm

SOCCER

2nd Division of Spain

Ponferradine x Oviedo

1:30 pm

SOCCER

Spanish Championship

Betis x Rayo Vallecano – CLICK AND WATCH!

1:30 pm

SOCCER

Belgian Championship

Genk x Gent – CLICK AND WATCH!

14h

SOCCER

Portuguese Championship

Vizela x Benfica – CLICK AND WATCH!

14h

FOOTBALL

NFL

New York Jets vs New England Patriots – CLICK AND WATCH!

14h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins – CLICK AND WATCH!

3pm

SOCCER

Dutch Championship

Groningen x AZ Alkmaar

3:45 pm

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Inter Milan vs Juventus – CLICK AND WATCH!

3:45 pm

SOCCER

French Championship

Olympique Marseille x Paris St. Germain – CLICK AND WATCH!

3:45 pm

SOCCER

Argentine Championship

Colón de Santa Fe x Estudiantes – CLICK AND WATCH!

16h

MOTOR

Nascar Cup Series: Play-Offs

Kansas Stage – CLICK AND WATCH!

16h

SOCCER

Laliga

Atletico Madrid vs Real Society – CLICK AND WATCH!

16h

SOCCER

2nd Division of Spain

Las Palmas x Alcorcon

5:25 pm

FOOTBALL

NFL

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CLICK AND WATCH!

5:30 pm

SOCCER

USL Championship

Tacoma Defiance x LA Galaxy II

5:55 pm

SPORTSCENTER – CLICK AND WATCH!

18h

SOCCER

Argentine Championship

Huracan x San Lorenzo – CLICK AND WATCH!

18h

SOCCER

USL Championship

Birmingham Legion FC vs Sporting KC II

18:08

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo – CLICK AND WATCH!

19h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild – CLICK AND WATCH!

19h

SOCCER

USL Championship

San Diego Loyal vs. Oakland Roots SC

20h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs Chicago Blackhawks – CLICK AND WATCH!

8:10 pm

PASS LINE: ROUND TABLE – CLICK AND WATCH!

8:15 pm

SOCCER

Argentine Championship

Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors – CLICK AND WATCH!

8:30 pm

SOCCER

USL Championship

Miami FC vs New York Red Bulls II

8:30 pm

BASEBALL

MLB Play-Offs: National League Final: Game 7 (if required)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves – CLICK AND WATCH!

9pm

SOCCER

USL Championship

El Paso Locomotive FC x OKC Energy FC

9pm

SOCCER

League MX

Atlético San Luis x Atlas – CLICK AND WATCH!

9.20 pm

FOOTBALL

NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers – CLICK AND WATCH!

22:10

SPORTSCENTER – CLICK AND WATCH!

23h

ICE HOCKEY

NHL

New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights – CLICK AND WATCH!