Elephant kills suspected poaching in South Africa

posted on 10/22/2021 6:32 PM / updated 10/22/2021 6:33 PM



Forest rangers found the man’s cell phone, which was handed over to the police to facilitate the search for the other poachers – (credit: AFP)

An elephant killed a man who would have been a poacher after running him over in South Africa’s famous Kruger National Park,” center spokesman Isaac Phaahla told AFP on Friday (10/22) .

The mutilated body of the victim was discovered this Thursday (10/21), during an operation to prevent this illegal practice.

Before any mammals were harmed, an elephant killed the poacher while his companions fled, explained Phaahla.

“Initial investigations suspect that the dead man was attacked by an elephant and was left behind by his accomplices,” the spokesman added.

Rangers found the victim’s cell phone, which was handed over to the police to facilitate the search for other poachers.