Eliana says she was surprised by Ivete’s lick live

Godmother of the “Teleton” (SBT), Eliana Michaelichen, 47, had the participation of Ivete Sangalo in the event with the objective of raising funds for the AACD. In addition to playing, singing and dancing, the presenter went viral on social networks after taking a virtual lick by the singer.

In an interview with UOL, in addition to telling details about her inspiration to change her look, the presenter of “Programa da Eliana” (SBT) confessed that she did not expect to witness Ivete Sangalo’s joke.

She, however, says she enjoys the viral moment for the internet by summarizing the great challenge of running a live show: nothing is planned and everything is a surprise.

Ivete is a darling! It was a moment I didn’t expect. But that’s what’s good about live, right? The “Teleton” has it! Ivete is an idol in Brazil. A caring, good woman, loving her neighbor. For me it was an honor!

The presenter also says she is honored to participate in the 24th event of the “Teleton” because she knows that she is helping to improve the lives of children, adults and elderly people across Brazil.