Eliana shocks everyone when she appears on Telethon with another hair after almost 10 years

eliana took advantage of the telethon this year to debut a new look. On her Instagram profile, the blonde appeared with short hair, very different from recent years.

The last time she adopted a look in this style was at the time she left Record and migrated to SBT, in mid-2009, and since then, she has been letting it grow.

During the special fundraising marathon for the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children, however, she showed off her new style and drew praise.

“Beautiful, rocks presenting, light and full of love”, shot Ivete Sangalo in the comments of Eliana’s publication. the influencer little loto also commented: “Wonderful”.

This year, once again, the program did not have an audience, which has always been present in the history of the charity event. SBT.

The board’s decision is related to the Covid-19 pandemic, which, even with the drop in the number of cases and deaths, still worries.

As the column advanced Short circuit, from RD1, with exclusivity, this year, the team also decided to include virtual participations of people from all over the country.

Following a format similar to last year’s – leaving aside the “marathon” that was observed even before the pandemic – the program was planned to last approximately 12 hours.

Godfathers, Eliana and Daniel were once again responsible for the opening of Teleton 2021. Hired this year by SBT, Sergio Marone and Dony de Nuccio were also present at the benefit event.

Professionals from other stations were also live at the attraction. Record, for example, released Sabrina Sato and Ana Hickmann. Sonia Abrão was also released by RedeTV!.

SBT’s advisors assured the column that Globo allowed the presence of only one contractor.

Check out: