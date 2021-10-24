‘Empire’ Weekly Summary: Salvador Denies Help to Carmen and Lawyer Burns Out

Soon, Carmen walks away from the room where she set fire and goes to the exit to leave, she realizes that the door is locked and breaks the glass, but can’t get out, as the door has a lock and a chain.

At Jonas’s gallery, Carmen begins to destroy the whole place, breaking windows, scattering paint and the worst alcohol: “Jonas, your gallery will set the art world on fire, only in another way,” she says with a laugh. The bitch continues: “Look who you’ve messed with, you pay me, bastard.”

In the next chapters of ‘Império’, Carmen (Ana Carolina Dias) will have her end in Aguinaldo Silva’s plot, and she won’t be happy at all. After being tricked by Jonas (Luca de Castro), who will steal all her money and run away with another woman, the villain decides to give her partner a loss so that he “regrets being born”, the problem is that she ends up proving the poison itself.

Then the fire gets even closer to Carmen and the scene ends with her screaming for “help!” An explosion takes the lawyer’s life.

Carmen will call Salvador (Paulo Vilhena), who will be kissing Helena (Júlia Fajardo). “Idiot, call Orville (Paulo Rocha), it’s urgent”, shouts the villain when she hears the painter who decides to speak French. Salvador hangs up and then Carmen calls again: “Call Orville or I’ll burn to death”. With a smile on his face, Salvador replied: “Oh yeah? Then die!”

Check out the summaries released by TV Globo for the week:



Chapter 169, Monday, October 25th: Maurílio prepares to surprise José Alfredo. Maria Marta decides to visit Silviano. Xana hears Antônio tell Naná that he will be late for the meeting with the director of the shelter. Danielle argues with José Pedro. Maria Clara arranges with Claudio the preparations for her wedding party. Téo tells Érika that he will publish the entire content of Silviano’s interview.

Elivaldo and Tuane criticize Cristina for accepting to be Maria Clara’s godmother. Xana pretends to be Antônio for the director of the shelter. Severus confirms to Magnolia that they are broke. Magnolia cannot ask Maria Isis for money. Maurílio watches José Alfredo beside a mysterious escort. Cristina sees Maurílio pointing his gun at José Alfredo.

Chapter 170, Tuesday, October 26th: Maurílio accuses Marcao of being his accomplice. José Alfredo guides Maria Marta to continue her plan. Danielle tries to open Maurílio’s safe. Pereira tells Chief Tadeu that Marcão is Maurílio’s accomplice. Maria Marta looks for Bruna. Marcao is arrested. Bruna helps José Alfredo open Maurílio’s safe. Téo is thinking about publishing Erika’s interview about Salvador. Salvador celebrates the sale of his paintings. Carmen hands Jonas Orville’s check.

Maurílio reveals to Danielle the password to his vault. José Alfredo opens Maurílio’s safe. Etevaldo tells Xana that Miriam wants to see her marriage to Naná. Antônio takes advice from Vicente. José Alfredo tells Maria Marta that Maria Isis will sleep with him in the mansion. Silviano looks for Merival. Cristina tells Elivaldo that Marcão was an informant for Maurílio. Carmen sets Jonah’s shop on fire, but ends up trapped in the flames. Silviano speaks to Maurílio at the police station.

Chapter 171, Wednesday, October 27th: Silviano thinks about asking Merival to free Marcão. Carmen tries to talk to Orville. Danielle goes to the police station and Bruna tells Maria Marta. Merival asks if Silviano is Fabrício Melgaço. Danielle tells Maurilio that her safe was empty. Maria Ísis refuses to accept José Alfredo’s decision. Maria Marta decides to go to Petrópolis. Magnolia and Severus wait for Noely to get home.

Enrico asks to cook with Vicente. Orville hears Carmen’s message and despairs. José Alfredo thinks about Maurílio’s arrest. Marcão decides to tell what he did on Maurílio’s orders. Xana is ironic with Maria Clara. Ishmael orders Lorraine to return the gift she got from Silviano. Orville notes the death of Carmen and Helena calms Salvador down. Lorraine sees José Pedro leave Silviano’s building.

Chapter 172, Thursday, October 28: Maurílio talks to a jailer. Xana talks to Cristina about Maria Clara. Amanda and José Pedro argue. Magnolia scolds Severus. Orville and Helena are suspicious of Jonas’s sudden trip. Enrico and Claudio say goodbye. Maria Clara calls Enrico. Maria Marta is preparing to travel to Petrópolis. Lorraine reads a mysterious note that is at Silviano’s house. Maria Ísis agrees to sleep at José Alfredo’s house.

Lorraine goes to the Empire jewelry store with Ishmael. Danielle calls Erika. Silviano talks to Merival about Maurilio’s arrest. Maria Marta and Brigel arrive in Petrópolis. Maria Clara shows José Pedro and João Lucas the designs of her new collection. José Alfredo questions José Pedro. José Alfredo meets Maria Marta and they discover who bought the mansion in Petrópolis. José Alfredo is suspicious of the fact that the house’s swimming pool is covered.

Chapter 173, Friday, October 29: José Alfredo and Maria Marta are ecstatic with what they find in the pool. Maria Clara arranges the details of her wedding dress. Maria Clara and João Lucas question Cristina about the whereabouts of José Alfredo. José Alfredo calls Antoninho. Maurilio makes a mysterious call. Vicente puts on his tailcoat. Maria Clara tells Maria Isis that José Alfredo is in Petrópolis with Maria Marta. Du talks with Maria Isis.

Magnolia thinks about selling the apartment. Robertão is happy with the news he received from Téo and Érika. José Alfredo and Josué leave Petrópolis and travel to another city. Silviano goes to the Império jewelry store. Xana looks for Cristina at the Império jewelry store. Silviano makes a request to Maria Marta. Silviano makes a mysterious call and travels to Petrópolis. Salvador paints a picture of Orville’s face. Claudio talks to Leonardo.

Chapter 174, Saturday, October 30: José Alfredo arrives at Jesuína’s house and tries to convince her to talk to him. Maria Marta provokes Maria Isis. Aécio and Daniel decide to return to the farm. Silviano arrives at the mansion in Petrópolis. José Pedro overhears Maria Marta telling Maria Isis that José Alfredo traveled to seek information about Fabrício Melgaço. José Alfredo’s children are concerned about his sudden trip. Maria Marta talks to Maria Isis about the Commander. Silviano is startled by what he sees in the mansion. José Alfredo and Jesuína face off.

Silviano faces Daniel and Aécio. Jesuína makes an important statement to José Alfredo. Bruna calls Maria Marta. Maria Marta talks to Merival about Maurílio’s arrest. Danielle meets Merival. Maria Clara arranges the details of the wedding. Xana and Naná talk about Vicente. Tuane gives advice to Cristina. Vicente thinks of Cristina. Amanda and José Pedro are thinking about getting married. Leonardo thinks of Claudio. Beatriz talks to Claudio. Maria Ísis gets irritated with José Alfredo. Maurílio receives the release permit. José Alfredo and Josué invade Silviano’s house.