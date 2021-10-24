Erdogan orders expulsion of US ambassadors and 9 other countries

The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ordered on Saturday (23) the expulsion of 10 ambassadors who signed an appeal for the release of activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, accused by the regime of participation in the failed coup d’état of 2016.







Erdogan said ambassadors need to ‘understand’ Turkey Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“I ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors personae non gratae [plural de ‘persona non grata’] as soon as possible,” Erdogan declared. This is often the first step in expelling a diplomat.

The signatories of the letter in defense of Kavala are the ambassadors of Germany, Canada, Denmark, the United States, France, Finland, Norway, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Sweden.

“They [os embaixadores] need to know and understand Turkey. They need to leave here on the day they no longer know Turkey,” added the president.

Kavala has been imprisoned since October 2017, despite Western appeals and a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights in defense of his release.

The philanthropist had been initially arrested for involvement in the 2013 protests, but was acquitted in February of last year. Soon after, however, he became the target of new accusations, this time relating to the 2016 coup attempt.

That year’s uprising served as justification for Erdogan to step up the crackdown on opponents and initiate a purge in the civil service and the armed forces.

The president’s announcement comes exactly one week before the G20 summit in Rome, when he will meet with the leaders of some of the signatories of the appeal for Kavala.