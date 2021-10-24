3.5 billion years ago, the first organisms appeared on the planet. 2.5 billion years ago, biodiversity increased a lot, despite being made up only of microorganisms. However, researchers have found that one of these microorganisms may have left marks inside a ruby.

According to the research, published in the journal Chemical Geology, the team sought to study the geological dynamics of the planet for billions of years, through the use of precious stones. To do this, scientists have collected rubies from certain regions of Greenland, where the oldest gems on the planet come from.

However, the team was surprised to find a graphite deposit inside a 2.5 ruby billion of years old. This form of carbon, despite being very common in nature, usually does not occur in ruby-forming regions.

Image: Peter Lomas / Pixabay

Thus, analysis showed that carbon was the isotope with 12 neutrons in its nucleus, or carbon-12 for the innermost ones. Living organisms, by the way, assimilate almost exclusively carbon-12 for their metabolic processes, since this type of carbon is lighter.

Given the high amount of carbon-12 within the ruby ​​– an extremely unusual thing – researchers therefore believe the very rare stone’s origin was biological.

“Living matter preferably consists of lighter carbon atoms because they require less energy to be incorporated into the cell,” co-author Chris Yakymchuk tells Science Daily. “Based on the increased amount of carbon-12 in this graphite. we conclude that carbon atoms were once an ancestral life, probably dead microorganisms like cyanobacteria.”

How the microorganism got inside a ruby

In general, biological materials are only conserved for as long as remnants. That is, it is impossible to detect a billion-year-old cell directly. However, from the chemical composition of a sample, it is possible to estimate some possibilities.

Furthermore, it is possible that this ancestral life was the driving force in the formation of the ruby ​​itself. This is because the type of stone that gives rise to rubies does not occur where silica is present.

Microorganisms were the first beings to appear on the planet, over 3.5 billion years ago. Image: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay

This last compound, however, can be removed from the environment by liquids and aqueous compounds, including biological ones. Therefore, it is possible that the growth of a microorganism in that environment may have facilitated the formation of corundum, a mineral material that gives rise to rubies.

The research is available in the journal Chemical Geology.