Ex-Palmeiras enchanted Mourinho and today he wants to shine in the team that consecrated Ronaldo and Romario in Europe

Forward Carlos Vinícius spoke about the derby against Ajax and the legacy of Romário and Ronado at PSV

Player with tickets for palm trees and saints, Carlos Vinícius is one of the options of the attack of the PSV for the classic against the Ajax, valid by Dutch Championship. The game, which will be held this Sunday (24), at 11:45 am (GMT), will be broadcast free of charge by ESPN on Star+.

The rivalry promises to be even more fierce, as in the teams’ first duel of the season, Eindhoven’s team won 4-0 in the Johan Cruyff Cup.

“It’s the championship games. The titles in recent years have usually been played by these teams and it’s a classic. We know the greatness of Ajax, but we also know our greatness. PSV was champion over them and this gives an even greater grandeur to the game. We are prepared for this great challenge. I believe we’ll play a great game and we’ll come out with a victory,” he said, to ESPN.com.br.

Carlos, who joined PSV this season, hopes to maintain the Dutch club’s tradition of enshrining Brazilian strikers. Between 1988 and 1993, Romário scored 165 goals, was three-time Dutch champion and two-time champion of the Dutch Cup. Ronaldo Fenômeno defended the Eindhoven team for two years (1994-96) and scored 54 goals. Interestingly, both were sold by the Dutch team to Barcelona.

“Other interested clubs appeared, but PSV came forward and showed interest in me. I accepted because it is a big club and has a history with Brazilians. Romário and Ronaldo made history here and left a legacy. I want to continue this success story for the Brazilians. Brazilian strikers at the club. The board, the coach and the cast received me very well. I am very happy and adapting very well. Soon we will give joy to the fans,” he said.

PSV is the Dutchman’s runner-up with 21 points, one less than Ajax.

Career

Born in Maranhão, Carlos Vinícius moved with his family to Goiânia, where he was discovered by Santos. After a few years at the base of the Vila Belmiro team, he moved to the under-20 at Palmeiras. The young man acted as a midfielder, midfielder and even defender before establishing himself as a center forward.



In 2015, he made his professional debut at Caldense before moving to Grêmio Anápolis in 2017. Then he moved to Real SC, in the Portuguese second division, where he shone with 20 goals in a single season. Hired by Napoli, the striker was loaned to Rio Ave and Monaco before arriving at Benfica in 2019.

“Before Napoli, the big clubs in Portugal – Porto, Sporting and Benfica – had their eyes on me. Benfica marked my life and that of my family by the way they welcomed me. Everything helped because I scored right on my debut, I already knew the championship and the language. I am very grateful to the fans, who are passionate. It is a historic club in the world,” he said.

In his first season at Luz, Carlos shone with 24 goals and was the Portuguese’s top scorer (18 goals). With the highlight, he was asked by José Mourinho to reinforce the Tottenham squad, which only had Kane as a center forward.

Carlos Vinícius celebrating goal scored by Tottenham against Ludogorets for Europa League Getty Images

In 22 games (10 as a starter), he scored 10 goals (average of 1 goal every 101 minutes). Despite this, with the resignation of the Portuguese coach during the season, he did not stay in London.

“I was able to have a very nice time at Tottenham and learn a lot. Things were very out of whack, so much so that after Mourinho left it took a while for another coach to arrive. The house was being cleaned up. I was on loan and had an amount to pay for my purchase and still had a coach to arrive. It was a lot in one moment and I didn’t stay there. I am very happy to have affection from the fans and, when they called me, I made an appearance. I left the doors open”.

As soon as the season ended, he returned to Benfica and did the entire pre-season with Jorge Jesus’ team. However, seeing that he would not have so much space in the squad, the striker decided to leave Portugal.

Social project

Carlos is one of his greatest prides in a social project for children from his homeland, Bom Jesus das Selvas, in Maranhão. Opened in July this year, the school’s objective is to provide opportunities for sports, three times a week.

“I remember that I had a lot of difficulty in my beginning in football. My goal is to open doors so that they can dream,” he said.