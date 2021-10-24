Exhibition celebrating the centenary of writer Clarice Lispector opens this Saturday at IMS, on Av. Paulista | What to do in São Paulo

The Moreira Salles Institute, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, opens this Saturday (23) an exhibition with around 300 items from the personal collection of writer Clarice Lispector (1920-1977).

The event brings together manuscripts, photos, letters, records and reports about the writer, who was also a journalist.

The exhibition “Constelação Clarice” is part of the writer’s centenary celebrations, celebrated on December 10 of last year, during the pandemic.

1 of 3 Portrait of Clarice Lispector, by unknown author, undated. — Photo: Clarice Lispector/IMS Collection Portrait of Clarice Lispector, of unknown authorship, undated. — Photo: Clarice Lispector/IMS Collection

2 of 3 Writings by Clarice Lispector in “A hora da Estrelas”. — Photo: IMS collection Writings by Clarice Lispector in “A hora da Estrelas”. — Photo: IMS collection

More than talking about Clarice’s life, the exhibition establishes connections between her literary production and the creations of contemporary artists such as Maria Martins, Mira Schendel, Fayga Ostrower, Lygia Clark, Letícia Parente, Djanira and Celeida Tostes, among others.

The IMS will exhibit works by 26 women who, like Clarice Lispector, worked between the 1940s and 1970s and established contact with the “spirit of Clarice”.

“A fundamental name in Brazilian literature, Clarice also nurtured great interest in the visual arts. To create these interlocutions, the concept of constellation was adopted. Eleven centers present works in various media, created by 26 visual artists who worked between the 1940s and 1970s. A unique history of Brazilian art is thus combined in the feminine, with works that only Clarice’s literary universe can bring together”, stated the Institute IMS.

Curated by the poet Eucanaã Ferraz and the writer and art critic Veronica Stigger, the poetic exhibition about the writer occupies two floors of the IMS Paulista and will run until February 2022, when it goes to the IMS in Rio de Janeiro.

3 of 3 Work “Onirico”, by Djanira, in the exhibition about Clarice Lispector at IMS, on Avenida Paulista. — Photo: Vicente de Mello/Col Vic Adler RJ Work “Onirico”, by Djanira, in the exhibition about Clarice Lispector at IMS, on Avenida Paulista. — Photo: Vicente de Mello/Col Vic Adler RJ

Who is Clarice Lispector?

Born in Chechelnyk, Ukraine, in 1920, the writer came to Brazil as a child in arms, alongside a Jewish family fleeing the extremism of the First World War.

As she herself said, she became Brazilian through experiences in Maceió, Recife and Rio de Janeiro, where she became a mother, journalist and the only woman in the editorial office of Jornal do Brasil, at the time one of the main Brazilian newspapers based in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Lispector is the author of more than 18 books, being recognized, even after her death, as one of the main names in Brazilian literature in the world.

Her best-known works are “A hora da Estrelas” (1977), which became a film in 1985, directed by Susana Amaral and with the participation of actress Fernando Montenegro, “A passion according to GH”, released in 1964, the year in which the military dictatorship was consolidated in Brazil, and Ties de Família (1960) and “Felicidade Clandestina” (1971), where the writer immerses herself in the universe of short stories.

“My books, fortunately, are not overcrowded with facts, but with the repercussions of the facts on the individual,” said the writer one day. “I don’t write outside, I write inside”, he repeated.

IMS created a website with all the work and production of the writer, which can be accessed here.

Admission is free, by appointment on the institute’s website. (look here). Because of the pandemic, the maximum length of stay on each visit is two hours.

“Constellation Clarice”, at Instituto Moreira Salles

Address: Avenida Paulista, 2424

Period: 10/23/2021 to 2/27/2022

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 12:00 to 19:00.

Saturdays, Sundays and holidays (except Mondays), 10am to 7pm. Last entry at 6pm.

Because of the pandemic, the maximum length of stay on each visit: 2 hours