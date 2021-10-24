F1: On pole, Verstappen talks about rain in qualifying in Austin

Max Verstappen secured the pole position of the US GP of Formula 1 in one of the most exciting rankings of the current season. The Dutchman set the fastest time on his last lap attempt and overcame Lewis Hamilton by two tenths.

THE red bull still managed to close the top 3 with Sergio Perez, which did not take second place by just 15 thousandths. The Austrian team’s drivers were unlucky to catch the onset of rain in the final moments of Q3, which made the race even more fierce.

“It was very exciting,” said Verstappen of qualifying. “We went from Q2 with the toughest compound and in Q3 my first lap wasn’t amazing. In the last one, it started to drizzle mainly in the final sector, so I wasn’t sure if I would hold back, but it was enough to be in pole position and also being P1 and P3. I think it was a very strong performance.”

The Dutchman will share the front row with Hamilton, his main rival for the title and with whom he already had a clash in free practice, as they shared turn 1. About the start of the race, he commented: “I think that’s what people like. We hope to make a good start and then work as a team to get the best possible result.”

