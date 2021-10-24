Farm 13: Dynho and Gui made a prize deal, says Solange. Photo: Playback/PlayPlus

The pedestrians who stayed in “A Fazenda 13” after the elimination of Lary Bottino, participated in a dynamic in “Hora do Faro” later. The Record TV show airs on Sunday, but is always recorded on the previous Fridays. Game participants heard the criticism and praise from Anitta’s former friend on the network’s screen.

When presenting their opinions about the game, the pawns needed to exchange plaques with adjectives about one or another participant. In turn, model Solange decided to denounce, during the recording, an arrangement made between Dynho and Gui Araújo. According to her, the two participants agreed what they would say about each other.

“They were matching there now. It’s worth money and you wanted to give it to him,” said Solange. He then received a replica of the in-game dancer – all during recording. “That’s right, is there a problem?”, he complained.

But Gui Araújo decided to be more honest and justify his opinion about his colleagues more emphatically. In addition to indicating that he would give the plaque to his friend, he also said that he would have no reason to praise any of the pedestrians who were still in the dynamics.

“Look, regardless of whether it’s a game, whether it’s a TV show, nobody’s going to put words in my mouth, I’m not going against what I think,” he said. Furthermore, he reinforced that he does not intend to leave his friends helpless in reality.

“Dayane and Valentina are friends, hers and Rico’s, Dynho is my friend, Erasmo has his friends”, justified the influencer. Furthermore, he stressed that among the options he had at the time, they were not possible options at the time. That’s because their game allies were already out of the game. “I could give it to three people who are standing, but for those who are sitting, I don’t have anyone to give it to,” he said.

DISAPPOINTMENT

Lary Bottino, last eliminated participant from “A Fazenda 13” on Thursday night (21), spoke with presenters Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie about their relationships on the program. The “Decompression Cabin” with digital influencer Lary Bottino was exhibited exclusively on PlayPlus.

About the elimination, Lary revealed to have a hurt Marina Ferrari for not being saved in the dynamics of Resta Um during the formation of Roça.

“I was upset with Marina initially because last week I saved. I talked to her and we had already said that as long as I could I would save her”, she said.

“I think she didn’t even think, didn’t play, she’s off for the game. I was defending half blind, but now she is plant”, concluded the influencer.

