Father, mother and two children die in serious car accident | Brazil



Antonio Carlos, Adriana and their children

Posted 24/10/2021 08:52 | Updated 10/24/2021 09:21 AM

Rio – A serious accident killed four people from the same family on the BR-116, in Capão do Leão, in the south of Rio Grande do Sul, this Saturday afternoon. The vehicle traveling in the Capital-Interior direction left the road at km 550, overturned and was submerged in a flooded place.

The victims were identified as: Antonio Carlos Rocha Azambuja, 41, Adriana Pisoni da Silva, 46, Isabella Pisoni Azambuja, six, and Francisco Pisoni Azambuja, four. All died on the spot.

Car accident killed four people from the same family Disclosure Antonio owned a hotel in Jaguarão and Adriana was coordinator of the Technology in Tourism Management course at the Federal University of Pampa (Unipampa).

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), it rained a lot at the time of the rollover. The causes of the accident are still being investigated.

In a statement, the university lamented the death of the family. “The Community of the Federal University of Pampa (Unipampa) regrets the deaths of professor Adriana Pisoni da Silva, her husband, Antonio Carlos Rocha Azambuja, and the couple’s children, aged 6 and 4, which occurred this Saturday, October 23rd. Adriana was a professor at Campus Jaguarão, where she had been working since 2013. A professor of Technology in Tourism Management, Adriana was recognized for her dedication to her work, which she developed with commitment, ethics and responsibility. , extends his feeling of grief to everyone who lived with the family”.