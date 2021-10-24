‘Father of the iPad’: prototype discarded by Steve Jobs goes up for auction

A rare prototype of an Apple device that did not pass the conceptual stage was put up for sale at the traditional auction house Bonhams.

This is VideoPad 2, a kind of personal digital assistant (PDA) with a touch-sensitive screen and no physical keyboard, almost like a version prior to the iPad. The model still has very evident speakers and a space that houses a screen and a camera for videoconferences.

The VideoPad 2 opened.Source: Bonhams

The model will be sold in November this year in Los Angeles, along with other Apple prototypes and personal items from co-founder and former CEO of the company, Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.

This device was developed in the early 1990s based on ideas of then CEO John Sculley and would be a successor to the Newton MessagePad commercial fiasco.

The closed model to be transported.Source: Bonhams

When Jobs returned to the company after his layoff, however, he canceled several projects under development to streamline the brand’s catalog and for not considering them advanced enough in technology to be launched.

More items

In addition to the VideoPad 2, there is another prototype from that time that was discarded at the auction: the Apple eMate300, a miniature notebook with a touch-sensitive screen.

The curious laptop discarded by Jobs.Source: Bonhams

Until now, only VideoPad 1 and 3 had been publicly displayed. Bonhams expects bids between $8,000 and $12,000 — that is, somewhere between BRL 45,000 and BRL 60,000, in direct currency conversion.