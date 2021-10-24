Federal Court Auction has 70 properties with a discount of up to 50% – News

THE Federal Court will hold auction of about 70 properties with values ​​from 50% of the valuation. The event, which is promoted entirely electronically, runs until this Monday (25th), at 11 am.

Among the properties, 32 are residential, in various regions of the capital, in neighborhoods such as Santana, Vila Mariana, Vila Matilde and Vila Prudente, and in the interior and coast of São Paulo, such as Barretos, Bauru, Ribeirão Preto and Santos. Land, warehouses, commercial rooms and stores are also among the goods available for sale.

In this auction, the properties are from tax, civil and criminal debt shares. Initial bids range from R$ 8,000 for a 300 m² plot of land in Cananeia to R$ 112 million for a plot of land of more than 62,000 m² in the Ipiranga district, in São Paulo. Depending on the property, payment can be made in cash or in installments, which can be verified in the auction notice.

“The main advantages of the auction are the values, which have an initial bid 50% lower than the valuation price. Any natural or legal person can participate. In every property purchase, research must be carried out on the value of the property in the market and whether there are other debts, the state of occupation and conservation of the property”, advises auctioneer Douglas Fidalgo.

The complete list of items to be auctioned is on the website www.fidalgoleiloes.com.br

another event

Zukerman is auctioning properties from Itaú bank until Wednesday (27). The assets are located in Niterói and Rio de Janeiro (RJ), in Maringá (PR), Porto Alegre (RS), Brasília (DF) and São Paulo, Sorocaba and São Carlos (SP). In São Carlos and Niterói, there are commercial buildings. The other properties are land, parking spaces and commercial rooms, with leased and unoccupied options. The lowest starting bid is for parking spaces, in the amount of R$132,513.00. The bid with the highest initial value is for a commercial building leased in Vila Marieta, in São Paulo, with a price of R$ 14,479.560.00.

To participate in the negotiation and bid on properties, interested parties must register on the Zukerman Leilões website, carefully read the notice of the desired lot and qualify for the auction. Once enabled, just bid on the property to have the chance to buy it. Information on the website zukerman.com.br.