Federal Court Auction has 80 properties from 50% of the valuation – News

THE Federal Court will hold auction with about 70 properties with values ​​from 50% of the valuation. The event, which is promoted entirely electronically, runs until this Monday (25th), at 11 am.

Among the properties, 32 are residential, from various regions of the capital and the interior of São Paulo, such as Barretos, Bauru, Ribeirão Preto and Santos, in addition to neighborhoods such as Santana, Vila Mariana, Vila Matilde and Vila Prudente. Land, warehouses, commercial rooms and stores are also among the goods available for sale.

In this auction, the properties are from tax, civil and criminal debt actions. The initial bids range from R$ 8 thousand, for a plot of land measuring 300 m², in Cananeia, to R$ 112 million, for a plot of land of more than 62,000 m², in the neighborhood of Ipiranga, in São Paulo. Depending on the property, payment can be made in cash or in installments, which can be verified in the auction notice.

“The main advantages of the auction are the values, which have an initial bid 50% lower than the appraisal. Any natural or legal person can participate. For every property purchase, research must be carried out such as the property’s market value, if there are other debts, state of occupation and conservation of the property”, advises auctioneer Douglas Fidalgo.

The complete list of items to be auctioned is on the website www.fidalgoleiloes.com.br

another event

Zukerman is auctioning properties from Itaú bank until Tuesday (27). The assets are located in Niterói and Rio de Janeiro (RJ), in Maringá (PR), Porto Alegre (RS), Brasília (DF) and in São Paulo, Sorocaba and São Carlos (SP). In São Carlos and Niterói, they are commercial buildings. The other properties are land, parking spaces and commercial rooms, with leased and unoccupied options. The lowest initial bid is for parking spaces, in the amount of R$132,513.00. The bid with the highest initial value is for a commercial building leased in Vila Marieta, in São Paulo, with a value of R$ 14,479.560.00.

To participate in the negotiation and bid on properties, interested parties must register on the Zukerman Leilões website, carefully read the notice of the desired lot and qualify for the auction. Once enabled, just bid on the property to have the chance to buy it. Information on the website zukerman.com.br.